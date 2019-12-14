The global leader in solar home energy products, Greenlight Planet, has been honored with The Economic Times’ ‘Champion of Rural Markets’ award. The award was received by Mr. Priyabrata Das, Retail Business Leader, Asia, and Mr. Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Leader, Asia in New Delhi on 13th December 2019. The company has been operating in India since 2009 and has contributed to making clean and reliable energy accessible to over 2.4 crore individuals in rural India.



The Economic Times’ 2nd Edition of the Champions of Rural Markets Awards highlighted top brands like Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Reliance Jio, ITC e-Choupal, Greenlight Planet and others that have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of rural popular culture. Shri Shrawan Kumar, Hon’ble Minister of Rural Development, Bihar and Mr. Samuel Ebenezer, Director Conference, ET Edge felicitated 30 brands from all across the country who are doing great work in rural India.



Greenlight Planet is known for designing, distributing and financing clean, reliable and affordable solar energy solutions for those who live without or with intermittent access to energy sources in more than 65 countries around the world. The company has built a strong retail distribution network of more than 15,000 retailers and partnered with a diverse set of financial institutions, NGOs and other distribution partners in India. Over a span of ten years, the company has gained more than 40% market share in the quality-verified solar lighting category in India, contributing to nearly 50 lakh Indian households now running on clean, renewable energy. These products have also led to significant social and economic benefits including an increase in productivity of 1.8 hours each day for small business owners and an additional Rs. 7129 crores in household savings for customers globally.



On achieving this award, Mr. Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Business Leader for Asia at Greenlight Planet expresses, “We are honored to receive this award by Shri Shrawan Kumar. It is a testament to the hard work and passion that drives each of us at Greenlight, our partners, retailers, investors and all those who are part of our journey, to serve the energy needs of rural customers. Over the years, we have built a world-class distribution and energy ecosystem to serve our customers in India, and our ambition is to see an India where every rural household is served with a continuous supply of energy.” The company reports a positive trend that increased household electrification is making customers more acquainted with the benefits of electricity, leading to increasing demand for larger solar appliances and sophisticated energy products, specifically in Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam.



With new product launches like solar television and fan, Greenlight Planet’s Sun King range of products will now cater to rural India’s entertainment and information needs as well.

Greenlight Planet has sold over 12 million Sun King™ solar home energy products to off-grid households around the world. Greenlight Planet reaches remote, off-grid customers through a unique business model involving a vast network of micro-entrepreneurs, more than 300 global strategic distribution partners, and its proprietary EasyBuy (“pay-as-you-go”) installment payment technology that makes safe, high-quality solar energy products affordable for all. Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ products are currently installed in 65+ countries and serve more than 50 million beneficiaries. Find out more at https://www.greenlightplanet.com.