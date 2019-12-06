The last one week has seen a sudden rise in the cases of Dengue throughout the country. Over 116 cases of dengue were recorded in Pune alone. Considering the severity of the disease, one needs to take all the necessary precautions to stay away from the disease. Also, it is important to ensure that you are not financially burdened with the high costs of its diagnosis and treatment.



To help you cover the costs associated with the illness, Bajaj Finserv offers a 365-day Dengue Cover plan at a premium of just Rs. 299. Offering coverage of up to Rs. 50,000, the policy covers doctor’s fees before, during, and after hospitalization. It also covers the hospitalisation cost, cost of medicines, and other associated costs.



The cost of Dengue treatment could be high. Some of the severe cases could even require hospitalisation for an extended period. The Dengue Cover extends financial support not only to individuals suffering from dengue but also to those who suffer from other vector-borne diseases like malaria.



Offered under the Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category, Dengue Cover takes care of expenses on diagnostic tests (before and during hospitalisation) and doctor’s fee before, during, and after hospitalisation. This is a significant benefit as the policyholder may have to make several outpatient appointments over the course of his/her recovery. Furthermore, if admitted to the hospital, the policyholder can get up to Rs. 1,000 per day to pay for normal room rent and up to Rs. 2,000 per day if he/she is in the ICU.



In many cases, dengue patients may also need a blood transfusion for a very low platelet count. With Dengue Cover, the policyholder can cover the treatment charges and prescribed medicines with ease. Also, the ancillary expenses incurred to treat dengue, before and after hospitalisation are covered under the plan for up to 15 days.



To avail Dengue Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can fill-in an online application form and pay the premium in an instant via multiple payment options like debit cards, credit cards, UPI, mobile wallet etc. With extensive coverage and user-friendly terms, the company expects to bring financial relief against treatment and diagnosis expenses incurred by those suffering from the vector-borne disease.

