Mumbai-based business tycoon turned politician, Mohit Bharatiya had the opportunity to receive Narendra Modi on his visit to Mumbai. With great privilege, he expressed feelings of admiration for the Prime Minister who has been a source of inspiration to him. Narendra Modi was also received by fellow political leaders such as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha & Mr. Devendra Fadnavis (Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra).



Mohit Bharatiya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was inducted into the party at a ceremony held at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Pratisthan Sabhagar in Mumbai. Speaking on the lines of his induction ceremony, he conveys that his motivator and mentor is PM Modi. Mohit Bharatiya received the Prime Minister twice on his visit to Mumbai, once at the political rally of the Prime Minister held at the BKC Bandra MMRDA Ground and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.



Acquiring the support and inspiration from PM Modi gave rise to Mohit Kamboj’s rigid fight against casteism in India, which was inspired by Narendra Modi’s 2017 slogan, Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak. He changed his name from ‘Mohit Kamboj’ to ‘Mohit Bharatiya’. A strong statement he aimed to encourage people to rise above creed, caste, religion and other dividing factors people of India are accustomed to partaking in.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man of prestige and with a great love for his country. The guideline at which the Prime Minister inspires every member of the BJP is towards the growth of the Indian economy. Also, it is to protect the human rights of the people of India in respective of their backgrounds. PM Modi has always stood against caste discrimination. He acknowledges the marginalized communities from the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes in India. The two castes in which the Prime Minister acknowledges are the poor and those who help the country in little ways to eliminate poverty.



Mohit Kamboj strongly believes that India is moving towards a new era and encourages every individual to render their services to make a positive impact in the society. With the same strong mind and perseverance that PM Modi embodies, Mohit Bharatiya hopes to reach those high standards of patriotism toward one’s country. He embarks on the same journey for a better India just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.