The 16th edition of the ‘India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2019’ came to a spectacular close on December 18, 2019, in Mumbai. The Awards recognized manufacturing companies in India for their breakthrough business models and strategies that brought about transformational innovation and growth.



IMEA was conceptualized with a mission “to recognize Indian Manufacturing capability and assess its global competitiveness”. With a legacy of 15 years, IMEA has been one of the largest and most sought after on-site assessments in recognizing and benchmarking industries across all sectors and categories. This year 35 Manufacturing Excellence Awards were presented to companies across key categories, such as Indian Manufacturer of the Year, Future Ready Factory of the Year, Smart Factory, Gold Awards, and MSME Manufacturing Excellence Awards.



This year, Reliance Industries Limited – Mumbai was recognized with the “Indian Corporate of the Year Award” followed by Hyundai Motor India Limited – Irungattukottai, which won the “Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award”.



“As has been emphasized by Professionals and Manufacturing Gurus, the only companies to survive in future are those that have the flexibility to produce in a situation of fluctuating demand. This is a reality of the demand pattern. Companies need to be lean, mean and agile to insulate stakeholders from demand variability (to the extent possible). The real challenge that the industry faces is to manage the present situation and also plan a future roadmap, carefully factoring in technology disruptions that have started to impact the manufacturing industry. Is the solution hidden somewhere within?” said Raghavendra Rao, Associate Partner & Senior Vice President, Frost & Sullivan.



Talking about the Awards, Gowtham Sivabalan, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “It is an honor, a responsibility and a pleasure to host the 16th edition of Frost & Sullivan’s IMEA. I would like to congratulate all the award winners for their dedication and dogged perseverance toward continual improvement. Companies use the IMEA assessment as a measure of their progress toward excellence and recalibrate their internal efforts to derive value. Riding the next wave of transformation successfully for companies would mean the adoption of relevant IIoT principles.”



Built on the strong foundation of the ever-evolving Global Excellence Model and delivered through a robust, acclaimed, and constantly enhanced objective assessment process, IMEA is derived from global best manufacturing practices. The awards recognize the best in class innovation, success stories and stellar performances in the manufacturing industry.



Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2019



No. Award Title Company Name Facility Location Indian Manufacturer of the Year Awards 1 Indian Corporate of the Year Award Reliance Industries Limited Mumbai 2 Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award Hyundai Motor India Limited Irungattukottai Future Ready Factory of the Year Awards 3 Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Mega Large Business Hindustan Unilever Limited Pondicherry 4 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business Bharat Aluminium Company Limited Korba 5 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium Mahan 6 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business Aditya Aluminium – A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited Sambalpur 7 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Process Sector, Mega Large Business Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery Mumbai 8 Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Large Business Hindustan Unilever Limited Dapada 9 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Pharma Sector, Large Business Lupin Limited Ankleshwar 10 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Medium Business Honeywell Security & Fire Gurgaon 11 Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Medium Business L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited – MFF Hazira 12 Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Medium Business Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited Sanand Smart Factory Awards 13 Smart Corporate Award Reliance Industries Limited Mumbai 14 Smart Factory Award Hyundai Motor India Limited Irungattukottai 15 Smart Factory Award – 1st Runner Up Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery Mumbai Gold Awards 16 Corporate Gold Award KEC International Limited 17 Gold Award | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business Royal Enfield – A Unit of Eicher Motors Vallam Vadakal 18 Gold Award | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited Tapukara, Alwar 19 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Mega Large Business Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited – Collins Aerospace Bengaluru 20 Gold Award | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business Vedanta Limited – Alumina Business Lanjigarh 21 Gold Award | Process Sector, Mega Large Business UPL Limited – Unit 3 Ankleshwar 22 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Large Business Caterpillar India Private Limited Hosur 23 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business Hindustan Unilever Limited Sumerpur 24 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited Wada 25 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business Nivea India Private Limited Ahmedabad 26 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business 3M India Limited Ranjangaon 27 Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Large Business Cadila Healthcare Limited Baddi 28 Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business JBM Auto Systems Private Limited Chennai 29 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Medium Business Hindustan Unilever Limited Barotiwala 30 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Medium Business Hindustan Coca – Cola Beverages Private Limited Srikalahasthi 31 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business Karam Industries Sitarganj 32 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Emerging Business Raychem RPG Private Limited Halol 33 Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Emerging Business Food Creations Private Limited Bengaluru Special Mention Award 34 Special Mention Award Siemens Limited Kalwa MSME Award 35 Micro & Small Enterprises Manufacturing Award Chaitanya Agrobiotec Private Limited Malkapur



