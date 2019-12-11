Forevermark unveils its Spring Summer Trend Report for 2020. Developed at Forevermark’s Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, two key themes have been identified to inspire and shape desire for diamonds in Spring Summer 2020.



“From finding personal fulfilment, and creating meaningful design, to protecting our precious planet, and the value of empowerment and acceptance, the Forevermark 2020 Trend Book speaks to important truths about the choices we make as we live our lives, and the legacy we wish to leave,” says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark. “Across these inspiring trends, the essential concepts are translated into a rich array of design solutions at the very heart of which sit beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds.”



Spring/Summer 2020 Trends

URBAN NATURE

The challenges our planet currently faces have opened a space for design that addresses important topics such as climate change, sustainability and the protection of endangered habitats and species.



With many of us now living in urban environments, jewellery that suggests a harmonious connection to the natural world speaks to our hope for a positive future. Botanical forms such as flowers, leaves and tendrils combine with sculptural outlines, dramatic planes, and abstract symmetries to create a striking new design language.



Silhouettes that are part organic, part architectural are conjured from precious metals such as white and black gold. Spectacular settings hold beautifully cut diamonds in designs that entwine fingers, cascade from ears and lovingly embrace wrists and necks. The designs that bloom from these ideas will appeal to an urban tribe that remains acutely in tune with the earth.



“More than a trend, Urban Nature is a whole philosophy of life whose ethos is the protection of our beloved planet. In designs where urban drama and nature’s bounty come together, we are reminded of the beauty that grows when perfect harmony is achieved,” says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark.



OPEN MIND

Open Mind is an ode to those free-spirited individuals who have unbounded curiosity about the world around them. They reject stereotypes, whilst celebrating the liberties that allow them to define their preferred way of life, championing the rights of others to express alternative opinions and lifestyles.



Jewellery inspired by Open Mind has an informal, joyful quality. As new design boundaries are explored and pushed, playful, experimental forms emerge. When baguette diamonds take centre stage, scintillating silhouettes are the thrilling result. A rainbow palette of enamel colours adds to the sense of enchanted wonder in designs that trigger a jubilant emotional response.



“The fact that Open Mind works on many levels is what makes it such an important and relevant concept right now. It is a reminder to protect our liberties, whilst at the same time seizing life’s opportunities and celebrating them with a happy-go-lucky vibe.”



For further information about Forevermark please visit www.forevermark.com.

Notes to Editor:



ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs

Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.



FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com