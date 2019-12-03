Following the commissioning of the fifth unit, the installed capacity of the project has increased from 440 MW to 1100 MW and it will enhance the state’s power generation capacity.

EDAC Engineering Ltd is a Chennai-headquartered leading Indian EPC and O&M player; it is an associate of SPIC.

EDAC Engineering Limited, a leading EPC and O&M player, announced the successful commissioning of 660 MW at NTPC's Tanda Thermal Power Plant (TTPP). EDAC Engineering Ltd had been contracted by GE Power for the Erection, Testing and commissioning of Two Units (Unit – 5 & 6) of turbine & generator and its Auxiliaries at 2 x 660 MW of NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Projects.

The unit commissioned was the first phase of EDAC's contract and the fifth unit of NTPC in the Tanda project. Following the commissioning, the installed capacity of NTPC's Tanda plant has been increased from 440 MW to 1100 MW. The full load of the unit will lead to a significant increase in power generation at Uttar Pradesh.

Commending the team on this achievement, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International Group, Singapore & Principal Investor of EDAC and Chairman of SPIC said, "I am delighted with the team's achievement. The commissioning of the fifth unit will boost the power supply in Uttar Pradesh. We continue to work with reputed Indian Maharatna PSU's like NTPC for meeting India's energy requirement."

Senior NTPC officials including Mr. KS Rajeev, Executive Director, Tanda Project, were present during the launch on 28th September 2019 and the EDAC Engineering team was also present on this momentous occasion.

EDAC Engineering is now working towards achieving the full power load production for the Sixth Unit of 660 MW and also expected to be operational soon. The power generation of both units will alleviate the crisis in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

About EDAC Engineering Limited

Incorporated in 1987 in Chennai, EDAC Engineering is one of India's recognized EPC and O&M contractors for Balance of plant packages for power projects. It is an associate of SPIC and the company also undertakes Electro-Mechanical Erection for a wide variety of industries along with Operations and Maintenance Projects for Power, Refinery and Oil & Gas Plants. It is part of AM International's infrastructure vertical business.

To visit the website click here

About AM International

AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the group's businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group's business verticals include Fertilizers& Supply Chain, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Green Energy. The group's CSR activities are helmed under the AM Foundation, and its initiatives are focused on providing clean drinking water, preventing water contamination and solving the sanitation crisis.

www.aminternational.sg