CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in the digital workplace by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



According to the 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S., CSS Corp, based out of Milpitas, California, United States was among the leading providers in the Digital Workplace of the Future Managed Services – Mobility Support category.



“Leaders in our digital workplace report are helping companies make their employees’ lives easier by allowing them to use the technologies of their choice,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Digital workplace leaders are helping employees of their clients engage in more satisfying and efficient ways with their companies’ data and applications.”



The ISG report noted that, “CSS Corp has developed smart workplace support services based on cognitive automation and offers flexible usage options to midmarket clients.” Earlier this year, CSS Corp was featured in the Top 25 Digital Transformation case studies in 2019 by ISG.



Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, said, “In this age of hyper-connectivity and heightened customer expectations, global organizations are looking to create workplace environments that enable their employees to be most productive. In this context, we have been working with leading organizations to help them set up workplaces of the future. Our digital workplace solutions, powered by mobility and augmented reality technologies, coupled with best-in-class services, is an ideal option for organizations who are looking to transform their work environments. We are glad to be recognized as leaders by ISG for our digital workplace services.”



The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across four quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services — Workplace Support, Managed Services — Mobility Support and Managed Services — Mobility Support for the Midmarket.

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report series draws insights on service provider capabilities from focused surveys, briefings, interviews with providers, input from ISG advisors, ISG benchmarking data, and data drawn from the ISG Contracts Knowledgebase™ and ISG Engagement Database™. The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.



About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a new age IT Services and technology company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 6,400+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com

