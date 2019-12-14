PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company celebrates the year-end with an opportunity for its patrons to walk down the memory lane with classics from Bollywood and Hollywood film library. The first of its kind initiative, ‘The Nostalgic Show’ will open with the screening of Casablanca on 15th December 2019 across 4 cities.



PVR in its endeavor to offer unique experiences is introducing this creative property to enable the movie aficionados to experience and enjoy their iconic favorites on the big screen once again. This is the exhibitor’s latest initiative towards increasing accessibility to quality content and enhancing out-of-home experience that has been at the heart of the brand’s creative offerings.



Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “It gives us immense happiness to see the excitement amongst movie enthusiasts for new and niche content. The film industry globally and in India is huge with a plethora of celebrated content. Being in the entertainment, exhibition and distribution industry, we believe it is our responsibility to build avenues for our audience to experience the best of both worlds, new and old.”



The show includes an exciting line up of timeless and most celebrated movies like Casablanca – starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Dial M for Murder, Gone with The Wind and Around The World In 80 Days.



He further added, “With The Nostalgic Show, we will be screening a lineup of hand-picked, critically acclaimed and globally popular Bollywood and Hollywood classics. The growing demand for diverse and quality content has pushed us to explore new ways to cater to our audience; going beyond the tenets of conventional cinema exhibition business.”



The opening movie, Casablanca, will be screened in Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai in PVR theaters.



City Venue Show- Timing Delhi- NCR PVR ECX Chanakya 10:00am PVR Vegas Dwarka Mumbai PVR Juhu Bengaluru PVR Forum Chennai SPI Escape



About PVR Limited



PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is perceived in the country. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 821 screens at 172 properties in 70 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving 100 million patrons annually. While the total screen tally of the company stands at 821; PVR offers an array of formats with premium screen category, which stands at 4 screens of Director’s Cut, 37 screens of Gold Class, 09 of IMAX, 17 of 4DX, 08 of P[XL], 12 of Playhouse and 01 of PVR Onyx across the country.



