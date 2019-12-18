Architecture that takes one’s breath away, set amidst a lush, green environment with nature’s beauty being reflected in the lake – it can be a surprise to many that Mumbai’s premium pin code Powai, till a few decades back, was known as a slow and sleepy location.



The integrated township that has redefined Mumbai’s real estate, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, is located in what used to be referred to as the hinterland of Mumbai’s suburbia. Amidst the bustling township which offers global lifestyles to its residents, not so long ago, Vihar and Powai lakes were the location definers – for some Mumbaikars, a school picnic location – while the IIT campus reinforced the slow and sleepy aspect. The evolution into a premium pin code and real estate hub is a story in itself; the future promises to be even more interesting a tale.



As new offerings from Hiranandani Group get positive response from home buyers looking at a lifestyle that is ‘future-perfect’, few would know that it all started with an abandoned stone quarry, and a dream to crate real estate project that would set benchmarks by itself being a landmark. Where others saw an abandoned stone quarry, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani dreamt of something so eloquent, so beautiful and so perfect, that it would lead to the transformation of Powai. Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is truly the masterpiece by Hiranandani Developers, which has evolved into a global real estate benchmark.



A recent report by 360 Realtors places Powai as among the major growing real estate markets in the country. The report says Powai has come a long way in the last two decades to emerge as a residential hotbed. It follows that new luxury residential real estate offerings are being snapped up by discerning home seekers, while aspirational home buyers are equally quick to pick up boutique homes that offers the lifestyle which only a Hiranandani home can provide.



Those who have bought property here have witnessed tremendous price appreciation and seen rea estate here offer value for money. It is a matter of pride to stay in such a premium destination, and not surprisingly, it is one of the growing hot-spots in Mumbai’s real estate.



This is not just a story of residential real estate; it is also known as the secondary CBD of Mumbai. Given that nearly 250 MNC and conglomerations thrive in Powai at Hiranandani Gardens, it offers the ‘walk to work and walk back home’ option to a select few. The township is home to some of Mumbai’s best Gentry as also working populace, it is home to globe trotters, and high-end residents who enrich their lives amidst lively surroundings.



Connectivity and accessibility through all modes of transportation make it easy to access across not just Mumbai city and suburbs, but also nearby cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). From road linkages through JVLR to EEH and WEH, the upcoming Metro line will further enhance connectivity to Powai.



Living in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai translates into premium standards of living with superior recreational amenities. It goes on through quality homes and civic Infrastructure. Social fabric in terms of education healthcare hospital entertainment is also well taken care of, and in a way, these upgrade residents’ lifestyle.



The township itself is over 25 years old – today, among the sobriquets it enjoys, one is ‘Mumbai's Urban Heritage’. It enjoys the premium pin code privilege given the landmark development which stretches over a period of time – and will continue, going into the future.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is co-founder and MD, Hiranandani Group. He is President (National), NAREDCO and President-Designate, ASSOCHAM