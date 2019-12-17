The ability to effectively manage your investments, prepare blueprints, manage debts and make informed decisions is extremely vital in today’s era. While the capital markets offer plenty of avenues to deploy your resources and create wealth, it is extremely imperative that one is financially literate before engaging in any financial transactions.



As an organization supporting the spread of investment awareness, financial education is at the forefront of our mind and the Certificate in Stock Market and Equity Research (CSMER) is a step towards achieving this goal. To address the glaring lack of financial understanding, DSIJ Academy offers CSMER as a learn-at-your-own-pace, online program that provides you with a stepping stone towards mastering the capital markets. CSMER intends to equip learners with the conceptual framework required to get a firm grasp over the fundamentals of the capital markets and as such is ideal for anyone interested in understanding and subsequently master the capital markets and is best suited for independent investors and traders, learners of commerce/finance, housewives and retired citizens.



CSMER simplifies fundamental and technical analysis and helps you understand past events, analyse present happenings and anticipate likely future evolution. Additionally, it will help you deploy improved assessment of performance measures along with helping you understand the key elements to be looked out for before making an investment.



Commenting on the new launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited said, “CSMER course is a ground up course created to help a non-finance person to understand the world of investments in an easy and lucid manner. It will give an individual the needed confidence and know-how to deploy his money towards furthering multiplying it.”

ABOUT DSIJ



Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many ‘firsts’ to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.



To learn more about the company and services offered, please visit: www.dsij.in