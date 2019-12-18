Amazon.in

"Best of Prime celebrates what members loved most this year and how Prime made their lives a little simpler, more convenient and more fun. Whether through blockbuster Amazon originals like The Family Man, to a wide selection of hit songs and specially curated playlists on Prime Music, or through early access to our biggest Diwali sale, we loved delivering smiles throughout the year. We will continue to make Prime more accessible to our members to discover and enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime, including unlimited video and music entertainment, free fast shipping on millions of items and early and exclusive access to top deals." said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India.



What a year for Prime members! Today, Amazon is celebrating the Best of Prime 2019, revealing how Prime members chose to enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon this past year. Prime brings members the best of Amazon in India with unlimited free one and two-day delivery, early access to sale events, video streaming, ad-free music and much more. Members worldwide enjoyed more moments than ever before with their video, music and reading benefits. 85 percent of Prime members enjoyed at least 1 benefit during Great Indian Festival 2019. More members worldwide signed up for Prime during the past year than any year before. 2x more Prime members joined from outside of Top 10 Indian cities in 2019 than in 2018.The Family Man became the most watched Amazon Original in India to date; other Indian Originals – Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven were among the most watched shows in India in 2019; Most streamed artist on Prime Music was Arijit Singh, most read title on Prime Reading was Chacha Chaudhary and Temple Thief and Raman of Tenali. Most shopped products were Tata Salt, boAt Rockerz sports Bluetooth wireless earphone, Madhur Sugar, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Mi Band 3 and Pigeon by Stovekraft new handy mini plastic chopper. Amazon India's Best of Prime 2019 can be found on Prime Insider at amazon.in/bestofprime Best of Prime 2019: Prime Video

2019 was an exciting year for Prime Video with multiple Amazon Original series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please, One Mic Stand and The Family Man being launched. The shows were loved by consumers across the country. Besides English, Prime Video is now available in 9 Indian languages Indian languages viz. Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Bengali. Prime Video also introduced Hindi, Tamil and Telugu user interfaces which included search, navigation, browsing and customer support, in a bid to offer a more localized experience to its customers. A significant selection of Prime Video content now features show descriptions and subtitles in these languages. In 2019 Members curled up on the couch with their TV, tablet or smartphone watching Prime Video: The Family Man became the most watched Amazon Original in India to date; other Indian Originals – Four More Shots Please!, Made In Heaven were among the most watched shows in India in 2019

Members Love Jack Ryan: This year, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returned to Prime Video for its second season and had the biggest global premiere of any original.

Prime Video India is now watched across the length and breadth of the country in more than 4,000 towns and cities of India

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the most awarded Amazon Original series ever with a total of 16 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 SAG Awards.

The Report had the biggest global premiere of any Amazon Original movie this year.

Best of Prime 2019: Prime Music

Members in the country streamed music in 18 Indian and International languages on Prime Music and couldn’t get enough of the hits on Prime Music: The most streamed artists were Arijit Singh, A.R.Rahman and Pritam

The most streamed International artists were Ed Sheeran; Imagine Dragons and Post Malone

Prime Members thoroughly enjoyed Amazon Prime Music curated Playlists, with the top 3 favourites being 50 Most Played: India, 50 Most Played: International& Unplugged Bollywood

The 50 Most Played playlist series were the most streamed Playlist across Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi

Listeners’ favorite albums included Kabir Singh (various artists), Gully Boy (various artists), and Luka Chuppi (various artists).

Members’ favourite 2019 songs included “Bekhayali” by Sachet Tandon, “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Duniyaa” by Akhil & Dhvani Bhanushali and “Apna Time Aayega” by Ranveer Singh & Dub Sharma

The Most requested song on Alexa was “Aankh Maarey” by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu

Best of Prime 2019: Prime Reading

Everyone loves a good book, and members are no exception. Here’s a look at Indian members’ top picks on Prime Reading, where Prime members can read hundreds of eligible e-books, comics and more at no extra cost*: In India the most borrowed titles by genre were: Biographies & Memoirs: Chanakya Neeti; Health, Family & Lifestyle: Introducing Psychology: A Graphic Guide; Literature & Fiction: One Indian Girl; Romance: The Nameless Relationship; Science Fiction & Fantasy: Immortals of Meluha (The Shiva Trilogy Book 1); Young Adult: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

“Chacha Chaudhary and Temple Thief: Chacha Chaudhary Comic”; “Raman If Tenali”; Suppandi (Vol 2): Tinkle Collection (Suppandi: Tinkle Collection)”; “Birbal the Genius”; “The Wedding Tamasha” (The Menon Women Book 1) were the most read titles on Prime Reading this past year.

Best of Prime 2019: Prime Day

Prime Day is an annual celebration in July where Prime Members enjoy the best of shopping, savings and entertainment. Over 1000 new products were launched on Prime Day from top brands including OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Maggi Fusian, Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange and an Alexa-enabled washing machine by IFB among others.

Members from over 70% pin codes of India shopped this Prime Day

1 out of 3 orders placed during Prime Day were delivered by the next day.

Top-selling deals in India this Prime Day included Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Members enjoyed the unique selection from thousands of small sellers who saw 67% increase in their sales, Kalahaat artisans saw nearly 150% increase in their volumes and 4,500 small & medium sellers each clocked sales of INR 10 lakhs or more

Best of Prime 2019: Exclusive Deals and Early Access to the Great Indian Festival Prime members got 12 hours of exclusive early access to the Great Indian Festival sale, with Prime members shopping more than ever on any single day, since Prime launched in India.

Amazon.in saw the single largest day of Prime sign-ups, with 66% of Prime members shopping in 24 hours coming from tier 2 & 3 towns

Customers enjoyed India’s most awaited TV launches like 55” QLED OnePlusTV and Indian brand Vu TVs while Mi 50 4k flash Sales sold out in under 30 seconds

Best of Prime 2019: Amazon Pay

Prime members can now enjoy exclusive offers when they use Amazon Pay. Members can also experience & enjoy Prime exclusive offers when they book their movie or travel tickets, order their favourite food on popular partner sites & apps when they pay using Amazon pay. 1 out of every 3 Prime member used affordability schemes through the year to purchase products on Large Appliance and Mobiles categories

Prime members can earn unlimited 5% reward points on shopping on Amazon.in with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Today 1 out of every 2 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holder is a Prime member

50% of the Prime members used Amazon Pay balance to pay for their orders

3 out 4 Flight bookings on Amazon.in where done by Prime members

Most popular partner apps/sites were Swiggy, BookMyShow, Redbus and Dominos.

On partner apps/sites, 7 out of 10 Prime members came back every month and paid using Amazon Pay.

More than 20% of Prime members have used Amazon to pay their Bills everyday

Every Day Made Better with Prime Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, Prime Reading, exclusive product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Members in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai can enjoy ultra-fast 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials on the Prime Now app. Log on to www.amazon.in/prime and become a Prime member today.



Methodology The Best of Prime 2019 analyzed how Prime members in the India enjoyed their Prime benefits from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Amazon Music data was analyzed from November 1, 2018 through November 1, 2019 and includes all Amazon Music listeners in the U.S., not limited to Prime members. Data for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Report was collected from October 31, 2019 – December 1, 2019. Information included in these results examines data at a collective level, without viewing personal information by specific Prime members.