BrandVoltz Pvt. Ltd.

Recently, BrandVoltz held its first Icon India Business Awards 2019 at The Den, Whitefield. The event was graced by the Bollywood actress, Ms. Chitrangada Singh, who is not only known for her breathtaking beauty but also, for her acting prowess. Here is the list of the award winners based on categories:



Individual Achievers Most Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year, Picture Perfect Moments (PPM), Mr. Mayank Giria

Youngest Business Youth Icon in Bangalore, Chronius Bespoke Clothing, Mr. Amit Malage

Leading Inspirational Speaker from New Delhi, The Conversationist, Mr. Mansav Arora

The Most Influential Youth Personality of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Varun Porwal

Social Service Leading Human Rights Organization in Eastern India, Human Rights and Social Justice, Mr. Rohit Kumar Singh

Emerging Social Worker in Nashik District, Maharashtra Youth Idol, Mr. Satish Harichandra Alai

Education & Training Emerging College for Next Gen Education, Aadhya Group of Institutions, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy

Outstanding Preschool in Mysore, Podar Jumbo Kids, Bannimantap, Mysuru, Ms. Shabana Rafi

Top Career and Child Counselor in Lucknow, U.P., Braino India, Mr. Sunil Gupta

Leading Soft Skill Trainer in Hosur, Mr. Shabir Ahmed B.

Leading Preschool in North Karnataka, Jack and Jills, Ms. Shilpa Kurien

Premier Overseas Education Consultant in South Gujarat, Elite Overseas Education Consultant, Mr. Parth Vyas

Outstanding Educationist for Contribution in Technical Training of Youth in Karnataka, East Point College of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Prakash S.

First College in India to Launch Offshore Campus for Overseas Education, Australian Careers College, Ms. Bharathi Vantipalli

Aviation and Hospitality Academy Par Excellence, Indira Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, Ms. Navya Shree Rajanna Food Industry Best Indian Sweet Manufacturer in Karnataka, Kanti Sweets, Mr. Sailendra Sharma

Best Emerging Catering Service Provider in Bangalore, MakeMyDish Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Amber Deep Vyas

Fastest Growing Indian Pizza Brand, Go69 Pizza, Dr. Amit Srivastava

The Best and Finest Bucket Biryani in Chennai, S. S. Hyderabad Biryani Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Abdul Samad

Healthcare Leading Pharmaceutical Intermediates Manufacturer in Ahmedabad, Bhagwati organics Pvt Ltd., Mr. Shangril Patel

Best Emerging Diagnostic Center in Chennai, Samyuktha Healthcare and Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Venkatkrishna A. S.

Most Natural Stevia and Herbal Extract Manufacturer in India, Nutrizo Advancis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Mamta Tiwari

Leading Implantologist in New Delhi, Dr. Mallick's Dental Clinic, Dr. Aman Mallick

Top Podiatric Surgeon in Telangana, Advanced Wound Healing Clinics, Dr. K. V. N. N. Santosh Murthy

Leading Dental and Cosmetic Clinic Chain in Chennai, Broadway Dental and Face Care, Dr. I. Mohamed Faisal Gani

Leading Physiotherapist and Rehabilitation Specialist in Chennai, Sri Venkatesvara Physio and Obesity Center, Mr. E. Kalaichezhian

Finance & Wealth Management Sector Most Promising Financial Solutions Provider, V Gold Souhardha Co-op Ltd., Mr. Nagaraj

Professional Wealth and Portfolio Management Service in Bangalore, Trade Kuteer, Mr. Karthik P. V.

Beauty & Fashion Industry Emerging Professional Makeup Artist in Kolkata, Dipankar Makeover, Mr. Dipankar Garai​

Best Home Delivered Tailoring Service in Bangalore, Aadiquipo Style Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Prachi Gowda

Promising Bridal Makeup Artist in Tamil Nadu, Sri Visaakaa Bridal Studio, Ms. Anusha K.

Emerging Wellness Spa and Salon in South India, Royal Sara Wellness, Mr. Raj Kumar

Best Promising Professional Tattoo Studio in Bangalore, King Tattoo Studio, Mr. Siddeshwar

Travel & Hospitality Industry Leading Networking Organization in Travel and Hospitality Industry in India, Titanz/Toogle Travel Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Nishant Mehta and Ms. Megha Sharma

Most Promising Hotel Aggregator from South India, I-Roomz, Mr. Abhineesh Aralihalli

Most Preferred Travel Brand in Noida, Riva Air Travel Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Surya Tyagi

Best Quality Organic Food Dealer in India, Naturevibe Botanicals, Mr. Rishabh Chokhani

Event Management, Media & Marketing Industry Most Promising Event Organizers for Schools and Colleges in Telangana, Mahesh Events A Plug & Play Event Organizer, Mr. Sai Prasad Yadav

Best Professional Photographer in Bangalore, Vikram's Photography, Mr. Vikraman

Most Creative One Stop Printing Solutions in Bangalore, Kanvin Inc., Mr. N. Anand

Most Promising Digital Marketing Agency in Hyderabad, KRV Guru, Mr. K. Raja Vikram

Environment Leading Environmental Consultant in Gujarat, Bhagwati Enviro Care Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Bonny Patel

Logistics & Service Industry Best Shipping and Logistics Company in Visakhapatnam, Elitelogix Exim Agency (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Akundi Ravishankar

Best Statutory Compliance Services, Payroll and Contract Staffing Consultants in South India, Herttz Global Compliance Services Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K. S. Jaisuresh

IT Services Most Creative IT Service Provider in Hyderabad, Aspirant Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K. Naveen​

Leading Cyber Security Services and Training Organization, Global Cyber Security Response Team Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Shubha Managala Sunil

Most Promising Security Solution in Hyderabad, IA Technologies, Mr. A. Sravan

Best Manufacturer of Server Racks, Hardy Racks & Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Umashankar Kesavan

E- Commerce Industry Best Midnight Delivery Surprise Planner in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, Dorakart Services, Mr. P. Bala

Direct Selling Leading Online Fashion Wear Company in India, Asort, Mr. Ambrish Ranjan

Manufacturing Industry Best Concrete Paver Block Manufacturer & Supplier in Assam, Devi Udyog, Mr. Ravi Sureka

Leading Manufacturer of Packaged Drinking Water for Corporate Sector in Maharashtra, Savvy Pure Aqua Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Preeti Dubbal and Mr. Vijaysinh Dubbal

Leading Manufacturer of Solid Waste Management Equipment's and Electric Vehicles in South India, Neptune Automation, Dr. Z. Azad & Ms. A. Mahima

Best Industrial Solutions Provider in Gujarat, Rohitoru Industrial Erecter Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Uttam Kumar Paul

Leading Producer of Forged Flanges and Fittings in West Bengal, Mittal Tube Company, Mr. Mahip Mittal Architecture & Interior Designing Industry Best Professional Architect and Interior Designer in Bangalore, Tauras Group, Mr. Frank Coelho

Emerging Interior Designer Company in Hyderabad, HR Design Studio, Mr. Thinderu Harshavardhan



Real Estate & Construction Industry Most Diversified Construction Company in India, R. V. M. Constructions India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vivek Nama

Best Emerging Developers in Bangalore, Fidelis India, Mr. Madhu Kumar Mantena​

Emerging Government Infrastructure Construction Contractor in India, Kidsor Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Jagdish R. Makwanna

Best Quality Building Construction Material Provider in Hyderabad, Vasavi Building Materials Pvt. Ltd., Mr. S. N. V. Sathyanarayana

Best Promising Borewell Agency in Bangalore, Arathi Enterprises, Mr. Sounder Raj R. Special Mention

Best Innovative Digital Trainer in North-East India, Mr. Amitabh Bhattacharjee. About BrandVoltz Guided by Dr. Venkat, BrandVoltz is a research company based in Bengaluru, India.

