BluPrints, a product engineering company focused on developing and designing the next-gen mobile thermal printers has launched its new Mobile Label Printer series designed specifically for Indian rapidly evolving automation in supply chain management.



BluPrints Thermal Printer portfolio provides industry-leading printing performance, connectivity and seamless workflow integration for thermal label printing delivered at a price point that is unmatched in the industry.



Thermal printers have been developed by BluPrints keeping in mind the current need of the Indian market and the changing work environment in lines with PM Modi’s Digital India drive digital access, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging the digital divide. The new models BPM2L and BPM3L provide on-demand label generation on a media range of 58 mm and 80 mm.



BluPrints Barcode/Label Printer Series are the right mix of features, design and affordability. Easy-to-use and wireless, these mobile label printers fit into a variety of applications and industry. Their sleek design, compact size and compatibility with Android, Windows and iOS operating systems makes it a perfect fit to use with the latest smartphone and tablet devices at affordable pricing.



“BluPrints prides itself on engineering products that are simple in design to solve complex problems. We are very excited to launch the new label printing series, which has been designed to withstand high printing volumes with extended battery life, compact and rugged design with space-saving footprint,” – Kavita Agarwal, Founder CEO & Chief Product Designer at BluPrints.



Vinay Chandhok, COO, BluPrints said, “This latest addition to our mobile thermal printer portfolio has been designed specifically to suit the requirement of industries such as manufacturing, warehouse, logistics and Health Tech. The idea was to provide customers with an extremely durable mobile printing solution which was easy to use to enhance field efficiency and process productivity.”



It is a smart solution for any label printing application where on-demand, quick and simple labels are needed. With Indian industries moving at a fast pace towards automation and digitalization to improve the productivity and workplace efficiency, BluPrints Label Printer Series is a great starting point to replace traditional pen & paper documentation with real-time data updation and on spot printing. Industry professionals can generate tags/labels instantly maximizing their productivity at a lower cost.



BluPrints is experiencing a growing demand for high quality mobile thermal label printing solutions to suit all budgets, explains Dr. Bindu Rathore – the Chief Marketing Strategist at BluPrints, “The BPML Series with sleek design and high resolutions output that guarantees quality label, yet launched at competitive pricing, makes it a perfect choice for businesses.”



“BluPrints believes that the current market needs a reliable yet affordable print solution for low to medium volume labelling applications” cites Jaya, VP- Strategic Alliances and Marketing. “The latest range of mobile label printers due to their functional design and flexible technical support enables its customers to easily integrate mobile printing into their applications.”



Industry expert Dabinder Singh, VP-IT, Om Logistics said “BluPrints label printer series fits in perfectly with the automation in processes happening to provide an easy setup and use mobile printer. Automation of the process using barcode printing has helped the company drastically reduce misdirection of packages and errors, improved process efficiency and improved recovery of payment.



BluPrints has engineered these devices to suit the rugged condition of manufacturing, warehouse, logistics & field operation condition. these easy to operated rugged printers built-in for all-day every day enterprise use.



Key features of BluPrints Label Printer

High-grade ABS Plastic that withstands 5 ft drop

Superior Battery Power, ranging from 1500 mAh to 2600 mAh rechargeable Li-Ion batteries

Longer Printer head life 50 kms

No-hassle drop-in media loading with large paper capacity

Versatile Compatibility with Smart Devices

High Throughput, Fast Print Speed : 90mm/sec

BIS Certified, Made In India

Made In India Wireless Connectivity Options Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Options.



BluPrints is also coming up with a desktop Label Printer in this series with unique variable label size option (2 inch to 4 inch)



Availability



The BluPrints Mobile Label Series is available now. For more information visit www.bluprints.in, or write to us at partners@bluprints.in

About BluPrints



BluPrints is an electronic product engineering company, focussed on product design & developing next-generation high-end technology products and solutions.



A part of the “Made in India” initiative, BluPrints is an R&D driven firm aimed to align emerging print technology with the future market. A proud partner in PM’s Modi’s Digital India Programme, it supports the digitalization drive across industry sectors from banking, financial inclusion, e-governance, manufacturing, logistics to name a very few. BluPrints constantly works towards upgrading technology, design, material and manufacturing processes to deliver the best in class products and solutions. BluPrints prides itself in its engineering expertise to meet the unique needs of each business and provide the best in class printing solutions.