Bajaj Finance Ltd.

With dozens of personal loan apps available today, you can easily download one on your smartphone and enjoy a range of finance solutions in seconds. These apps provide access to instant personal loan financing and even allow you to monitor your loan account and make payments on the go. As the wedding and travel season picks up pace, having an app can help you manage unplanned expenses without hassles.



Be it a last-minute booking for a wedding photographer or rescheduling your winter holiday, a personal loan app can be your go-to solution. A recent article in The Economic Times indicated that Indian consumers are increasingly relying on personal loan apps as they provide fast disbursals, do not involve much documentation, and make it easier to check eligibility.



If you are looking for an app to avail a large sanction at an affordable rate, consider the Experia app by Bajaj Finserv. This personal loan app has a simple, easy interface and offers a range of pre-approved loan offers. Read on to know how the Bajaj Finserv App allows you to take charge of your finances in just a few taps:



How to install the Bajaj Finserv App

You can easily download the loan app either from Google Play or the App Store. Search for Experia, the app by Bajaj Finserv, click install once you find it. Then, open the app and accept the terms and conditions listed. Lastly, login to the app using either your Facebook account, registered mobile number or current Experia ID. You may choose from one of the 6 different languages and allow notifications to receive reminders and customised deals.



How to apply for an instant personal loan on Experia app

One of the most convenient features of the Bajaj Finserv app is that it allows you to apply for a personal loan in a few taps. To apply for an instant personal loan using Experia, follow these steps: Download the app and activate it by logging in with your Experia ID or registered mobile number.

You will get an OTP on your mobile number to facilitate the process.

Browse through your previous and current relationships with Bajaj Finserv and go through the various deals available in the recommended and pre-approved offers section to obtain an instant personal loan.

You can avail funds of up to Rs.25 lakh, which you can repay over a flexible tenor, spanning up to 60 months. Moreover, the Flexi loan facility allows you to withdraw from the sanction in parts, without multiple applications or additional charges and lets you pay interest-only EMIs for a portion of the tenor.



How does this personal loan app benefit you? Active tracking: Experia keeps you informed about your finances. You can make payments and even download financial statements, all in a few minutes.

Experia keeps you informed about your finances. You can make payments and even download financial statements, all in a few minutes. Robust loan management: With this app, you can get information regarding your current loans and investments, and previously paid off loans.

With this app, you can get information regarding your current loans and investments, and previously paid off loans. Make payments on the go: With the Bajaj Finserv app, part-prepay or foreclose your loan, anytime you have access to surplus finance.

With the Bajaj Finserv app, part-prepay or foreclose your loan, anytime you have access to surplus finance. Access to pre-approved offers: As an existing customer of Bajaj Finserv, you will be the first to know of any customised or pre-approved offers on the Experia app.

As an existing customer of Bajaj Finserv, you will be the first to know of any customised or pre-approved offers on the Experia app. Share the app with your family: You can loop in up to 6 family members on the app, in case some of them contribute to your monthly repayment.

Now that you know how the personal loan app, Experia, can help you take charge of your finances during the hectic wedding and travel season, download it today. Then, check your pre-approved offer for access to instant funding and to keep last-minute hassles at bay.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in