Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged off its 9th Mobile Medical Services, in continuation of its commitment announced during the 33rd Foundation day of Aster DM Healthcare early this month. The Mobile Medical Services was flagged off jointly by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, and Mr. Hibi Eden, Member of Parliament – Ernakulam, Kerala at a function held at Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi. Services of the mobile clinic will provide healthcare access to communities and populations in the remote areas of Kochi. It will facilitate outreach to orphanages, destitute homes, government schools, anganwadis and migrant labour camps in the Ernakulam district to provide primary care.
Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 1.200 million+ lives across geographies. Operating primarily across 9 countries including GCC and India, Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 242,834 individuals through mobile medical camps; 157,729 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 32,270 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 108 differently abled people and treated 489,555 people through 3,376 medical camps. The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh and Kerala has benefitted 288,158 people.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies. These are manned by our 20, 500+ workforce (including approx.. 1250 doctors on fee for service basis) from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.”
