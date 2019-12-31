For the fourth consecutive year, Armstrong earned CII’s prestigious National Award for “Best Warehouse Automation Solution Provider”.



This national award was bestowed upon Armstrong for surging ahead with its two decades of innovation leadership in intralogistics automation.



Armstrong also was recognized by Economic Times as “The Promising Brand of 2019-20”.



“We dedicate these awards to our esteemed clients for their endless faith and support. Armstrong leadership is committed to aggressively fuel company’s growth through onboarding top talent, exploring newer international markets & continuing to invest in strategic scaling up initiatives,” said Vinit Majgaonkar, Chairman, Armstrong.

About Armstrong



Headquartered at Pune, India; Armstrong is India’s leading Intralogistics & Warehouse Automation Solution provider. With innovative know-how, Armstrong automates your inbound, outbound, storage and sorting operations. Our uniquely crafted solutions double your productivity, eliminate pilferage and render 100% visibility. To enhance your profitability, we deploy Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Business Intelligence. For more information, visit www.armstrongltd.com