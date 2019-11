Worldwide Achievers organized Indo Arab Leaders’ Summit & Awards, Ceremony to felicitate Asia's leading top Business Industry, Service Sector, Healthcare & wellness, Hospitality, Education sector. The event was held at Marriott Hotel Al Jadaf, Dubai on 15th November 2019.



Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards is an event specifically designed for promotion of investments from UAE to India and India to UAE. Indo Arab Leaders Awards salute and recognize remarkable business leaders across all industry sectors, who through strength, innovation and foresight induce positive changes in an evolving corporate Asia. Asia’s business visionaries are recognized annually at the awards ceremony which is broadcast globally. And the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Worldwide Achievers.



Shri. Ramdas Bandu Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India), H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al-Kindi(Former Minister of Environment & Water, UAE), Mr. Vipul (Consul General of India, Dubai) and Padma Shri Bajrang Punia (World Wrestling Championships) were the Chief Guest & Guest of Honour at the gala ceremony and gave away the award certificates & trophy to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across Asia.



PADMA SHRI BAJRANG PUNIA-INDIAN PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR-SPORTS, RYAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS-MOST PROMISING SCHOOL WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR-INDIA, MR. YAQOUB MOUSA MOHAMMEDBU (ABDULLAH GROUP)- DYNAMIC EMIRATI ENTERPRENEUR OF THE YEAR, MR. HARISH MATHEW (TRINITY STAR ECO ENERGY SOLUTIONS)- LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE IN LED LIGHTING AND ENERGY SAVING COMPANY IN DUBAI –UAE, MR. BIBY JOHN (UBL GROUP OF COMPANIES)- VISIONARY LEADER OF THE YEAR –UAE, ZENITH CONVENT SCHOOL-BEST INNOVATIVE PUBLIC SCHOOL IN UTTAR PRADESH-INDIA, AGARWAL NEURO PSYCHIATRY CENTRE-BEST PSYCHIATRY NURSING HOME OF THE YEAR – INDIA, DR. BHARAT BHUSHAN CHANANA-MOST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGIST OF THE YEAR – INDIA, MR. SALIM HASSAN SALIM OBAID (SALIM MONEY EXCHANGE UAE)- BEST MONEY EXCHANGE SERVICE PROVIDER IN DUBAI –UAE, MR. SHAHAL HASSAN MUSALIAR (CHAIRMAN TKM COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TKM INSTITUTIONS)”- INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP AND TECHNICAL EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD OF THE YEAR –INDIA, “DR. GEEVARGHESE YOHANNAN (FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN NANDAN TRADING LLC & MGM GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS)- INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD OF THE YEAR –INDIA, MR. SASIDHARAN SYLUS- BEST SOCIAL & CHARITY WORKER IN INDIA, DR. SUVADIP CHAKRABARTI- BEST ONCOLOGIST OF THE YEAR – INDIA, FBIV INFOCOMM PVT. LTD.- BEST BACKGROUND VERIFICATION COMPANY IN DELHI –INDIA, MR. T S UDAYAN (WHITE GROUP OF COMPANIES)- FASTEST GROWING GROUP OF COMPANIES IN UAE AND INDIA, MR. MUHAMED MUSTHAFA (AAK GEOUP)- BEST ORGANIC FOOD COMPANY IN DUBAI – UAE, DR. CN NARAYANA-EDUCATION LEADER OF THE YEAR – INDIA, VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE PVT LTD.- MOST TRUSTED DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE OF THE YEAR-INDIA, DR. DILIP KUMAR-BEST INNOVATIVE CARDIOLOGIST IN WEST BENGAL -INDIA, EYESAVERS-BEST CONTACT LENS PRACTICE IN INDIA, DR MADAN LAL AGARWAL-DR MADAN LAL AGARWAL-MOST ADMIRED PSYCHIATRIST OF THE YEAR – INDIA, MR. BP NASSAR (MANAGING DIRECTOR – FRONTLINE GROUP OF COMPANY)”- INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD IN LOGISTIC, PROPERTY AND GENERAL TRADING OF THE YEAR –INDIA, CIPACA PVT. LTD-BEST INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE DELIVERY COMPANY OF THE YEAR-INDIA, DEVBHOOMI INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL (RUN BY ACHARYA MUKTI NARAYAN JHA EDUCATIONAL TRUST-BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL IN HARIDWAR-INDIA, MR. MOHANT GAURAV SHARMA-VISIONARY LEADERS OF THE YEAR-SPORTS, MR. AZEEZ ABDULLA-MOST ADMIRED WRITER OF THE YEAR-INDIA, I REE CONSTRUCTION INDIA PVT. LTD.- BEST RE-CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IN INDIA, AMAR NATH VIDYA ASHRAM SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL-BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL IN UTTAR PRADESH-INDIA, BIN ALI TOURISM LLC-DESTINATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR, DUBAI -UAE”, MR. JAYKARAN WALIA (CLEVER CORP BUSINESS SETUP SERVICE)- BEST BUSINESS SETUP SERVICE PROVIDER COMPANY IN DUBAI – UAE, MRS. LAVANYA VIKRAM (BLUSH CURLS LADIES SALON & SPA)- BEST SALON & SPA ADORING CHEMICAL FREE PRODUCTS IN DUBAI – UAE, MR. ADAPA SANJEETH KUMAR NAIDU-BEST ENTERPRENEUR IN TELANGANA, MR. DUGGEPOGU SUDHEER BABU-BEST AVIATION PROJECT CONSULTANT IN ANDHRA PRADESH, MR. POTHUMANCHI GIRIDHAR RAJUMR- BEST EMERGING ENTERPRENEUR IN TELANGANA.



P. K. Choudhary (CEO) Worldwide Achievers said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective industries and regions. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

ABOUT WORLDWIDE ACHIEVERS

Worldwide Achievers is a dynamic global analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.



We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.