WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it will be a ‘Platinum Sponsor’ at the 2019 Hotels.com “Fairway to Wellness” Charity Golf Tournament. Hosted by Hotels.com, the 8th annual “Fairway to Wellness” golf tournament will be held on November 7, 2019 at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas.



“WNS is proud of our four-year association with the “Fairway to Wellness” Charity Golf Tournament. The event provides a platform for us to support three incredible charities that are focused on helping eliminate cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As a socially conscious organization, WNS is honoured to support this initiative and committed to building stronger communities around us,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



“It is encouraging to have a partner like WNS who is committed to driving sustainable change in communities across the globe. We look forward to WNS’ continued engagement to support select charities in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare,” said Jenn Anderson, Director, Global Partner Operations, Expedia Group.



The Hotels.com “Fairway to Wellness” tournament benefits three charities: the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For the past seven years, Hotels.com along with its partners have sponsored golf teams to participate in this event. The 2018 tournament helped Hotels.com reach a total of $1,250,000 raised since the tournament’s inception.

