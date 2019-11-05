Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the launch of its Wipro RAPIDSTM DXP solution suite, addressing the digital experience and B2X market place requirements of Communication Service Providers (CSPs).



Wipro RAPIDSTM DXP is a comprehensive end-to-end platform that has been designed and developed for new age telecom services. The reference solution includes a set of ready to deploy use cases covering latest and next-gen services like 5G, SDWAN and IoT. The overall solution combines Wipro’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Oracle’s Digital Experience for Communications solution. It is hosted on cloud and covers ‘Concept to Cash to Care’ scenarios of B2X customers and enables ‘BSS-As-A-Service’ offering. Wipro is taking this solution suite to Telcos through a joint go-to-market initiative with Oracle.



The platform covers the functional aspects of marketplace, digital customer on-boarding, customer offer design, order capture, order delivery, customer management along with customer billing care and video bill capabilities. The platform’s differentiated features ensure benefits for CSPs with reduced offer-time-to-market, order-cycle-time and time-to-revenue, while increasing their operational efficiency and delivering a modern digital experience.



Milan Rao, President and Global Head, Communications Business, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro RAPIDSTM DXP is an integrated E2E digital experience omnichannel platform that reimagines how new-age enterprises conduct business with Telcos across the customer value chain. We have partnered with Oracle to build this one-stop pre-integrated B/OSS solution that has built-in use cases for next-gen services like 5G and IoT. We are confident that Telcos can readily leverage this platform in their digital transformation roadmap, to enhance customer engagement and look at newer opportunities for generating business value.”



“CSPs today are looking to consistently engage their customers through digital channels with a marketplace of blended offers including third party products in order to capitalize in the opportunity presented by 5G, IoT and digital services,” said Jason Rutherford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Communications. “The combination of Wipro’s digital engagement capabilities built on Oracle’s Digital Experience for Communications solution provides CSPs a compelling and differentiated solution.”

