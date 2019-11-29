UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today the upgrade of the Google Pay Module in the UL Brand Test Tool that now includes a test plan for payment acceptance in transit systems.



This Google Pay Transit Terminal Test Plan in the UL Brand Test Tool now contains the test cases that may be executed by acquirers, system integrators, and public transit operators to validate that their transit terminals can support Google Pay mobile transactions in accordance with the EMV Contactless specifications. The test cases in this new UL Brand Test Tool Google Pay Transit Test Plan can be executed simulating payment cards from different international systems such as Visa, Mastercard or American Express.



With this new test plan, the UL Brand Test Tool helps merchants and acquirers verify that the deployed transit terminals meet the requirements defined for accepting Google Pay. The test plan also helps prevent and troubleshoot transaction problems with Google Pay devices when used within transit systems.



"We are pleased with the addition of this new test plan to our UL Brand Test Tool after a successful collaboration with Google. It expands the capabilities of this tool to test acceptance and interoperability of Google Pay mobile wallet in transit ecosystems," said Isabelle Noblanc, vice president and general manager, Identity Management and Security, UL. "This enhancement will ultimately help transit systems offer their customers a convenient payment option and help fuel a positive rider experience," she said.



For more information, please visit ims.UL.com

