​Packed with a host of industry-first features, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers you the functionalities of 4 cards in 1. You can use the credit card as an ATM card, an EMI card, or a loan card and access a range of offers and discounts that facilitate handsome annual savings. Further, if you find yourself travelling ever so often, you can double your savings and benefits by opting for a tailored credit card such as the Travel Easy SuperCard.



To understand how the SuperCard facilitates affordable travel and offers Super Savings, read on.



Exclusive SuperCard for those who are always on the go

The SuperCard is a constantly evolving financial solution and today, comes in 11 different variants to cater to the needs of professionals like CAs, doctors and travellers too. If you’re always on the go, it makes sense to apply for the Travel Easy SuperCard, as it offers incredible benefits. When you sign up you get:

A 10% cashback on Uber and Ola rides as well as fuel purchases, up to Rs.400 per month

Fuel surcharge waiver at any fuel station, up to Rs.100 per month



Similarly, if you travel across the globe, the World Plus SuperCard helps you enjoy the following benefits:

Complimentary airport lounge access, 8 times a year

Annual savings up to Rs. 55,000

Fuel surcharge waivers at any fuel station, up to Rs.200 per month



These benefits are in addition to rewards on milestone spends, and the ability to use the card to withdraw money or access a personal loan on an interest-free basis for up to 50 days and 90 days respectively.



Attractive discounts on air travel to make flights budget-friendly

Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank have partnered with travel aggregators to offer you cashback deals and discounts on flight tickets when you spend using your SuperCard. These are applicable on both domestic and international travel. For instance, you get:

Flat 12% off on domestic flight bookings made through Goibibo, up to Rs.1,500

Flat 12% off up to Rs.1,200, on domestic flight bookings worth Rs.5,000 or more made via MakeMyTrip

Flat discount of Rs.1,000 on bookings made through SpiceJet’s app or website

A 10% discount up to Rs.5,000 on domestic flights, and up to Rs.20,000 on international flights, on bookings made through Akbar Travels



Most of these benefits are exclusive to Saturday and/or Sunday travel, making the card a valuable companion for weekend trips.



Exciting offers on hotels for luxurious, yet affordable stay

In similar vein, you can make the rest of your trip budget-friendly by making hotel reservations through Booking.com or by checking in to a Lemon Tree Hotel. When you use your SuperCard to finance your stay via Booking.com, you bag a 5% discount, and that too, worldwide. The benefits at Lemon Tree properties include a flat 25% discount, complimentary breakfast at the coffee shop, and meal credit that you can use for lunch or dinner.



Enjoy Super Savings via cashback and Pay with Points

The benefits of the SuperCard are far reaching and aren’t limited to travel only. With the Super Savings proposition, you can make down payments for big-ticket purchases with ease and get more value for every Rupee that you spend. Take a look at what’s in store.



You can get a 5% cashback, up to Rs. 1,000, on the amount you pay as a down payment when you shop at any Bajaj Finserv store. This amount is credited to your account within 45 days of the transaction being made.

Similarly, through the Pay with Points offering, you can make a down payment on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network for a product using SuperCard reward points that you have accumulated. To avail this benefit, you simply have to have a minimum of 5,000 reward points.



To use a SuperCard optimally, its best that you select the right variant. To do this, browse through the product catalogue online. Then, check your pre-approved credit card offer from Bajaj Finserv. This step assures you of instant approval through a customised deal, helping you reap travel and shopping benefits without any delay.

