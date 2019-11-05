T-Systems

The new facility will be developed into a primary delivery centre and an inovation hub.

To significantly expand the workforce in the country in the next two to three years to provide niche services in new-generation digital technologies, such as big data, machine learning, robotics, AI (artificial intelligence) and automation.





T-Systems inaugurated the facility, located in Balewadi, in the presence of Dr. Jürgen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai; Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International and Board Member Deutsche Telekom; Marco Dubanowski, Senior Vice President – Global Point of Production Network, T-Systems International GmbH; and Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd., and other dignitaries.



T-Systems will enable its global customers to achieve their digital transformation vision with its increased software development capabilities in new-generation digital technologies, such as the cloud, big data, machine learning, robotics, automation, and IoT (Internet of Things). It will also build the centre as an innovation hub and invest in skilling its employees to work on the cloud, data analytics and mobile apps to provide high-calibre analytics and automation-led services.



Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International, said, "The investment in the new facility reiterates the strategic importance of India in the T-Systems global business roadmap. We continue to grow with our vision to become a global leader and build an integrated portfolio of scalable digital services with our robust software solutions."



Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd., said, "The success of our operations in the country, over the years, led us to accelerate our expansion with a new India headquarters facility in Pune. We are excited to add new digital capabilities with the incredible talent available in the region and explore new opportunities along with our strong German legacy to engage with our customers.”



About T-Systems For more information, please visit: https://www.t-systems.com/de/en