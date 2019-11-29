PokerBaazi.com, a leading online gaming platform recently associated with the 6th edition of ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a grand sit and draw competition organized by Round Table India. The event organized at The Heritage School, Kolkata, witnessed a zealous participation of 3500 underprivileged school children.

These students aged 7-15 years showcased their creativity in different ways to save Mother Earth. The overwhelming efforts of these young minds were guided with their vision to contribute towards saving our environment for future generations. The event witnessed participation from various Schools and NGOs, thereby making it a huge success.

Talking about the contribution, Mr. Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director, PokerBaazi.com said, “It is our pleasure to witness a huge turnout of young talent for this event. We partnered with Round Table India to associate with the noble cause of spreading awareness about saving our environment. These children have painted their messages on ways to conserve nature and we hope to learn from these young and aspirational minds.”

Mr. Saket Chaudhary, Chairman KVRT further added, “Round Table India celebrated a day in Kolkata, where 3500 stars come out to paint & play. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this mega CSR activity and highly appreciate the participation of corporates across India in the event.”

PokerBaazi.com has been associated with causes that help uplift underprivileged students. In the past, the company had organized a motivational session with Olympics Bronze medalist, Vijender Singh and has actively participated in numerous social initiatives like Kerala Flood Relief, Clean Yamuna campaign and sustainable food development systems for underprivileged kids.

The Brand is also associated with an NGO named Khushii to sponsor a year’s education for underprivileged girls. As of now, 40 girls have been enrolled in this initiative with an aim to take this number higher.

