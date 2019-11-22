CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, and its Energy, Resources and Marine (ERM) division, found through independent research that only 52% of C-suite and senior executives say their organizations have traveler health and safety programs in place. While only 32% say their organizations measure and report on the impact of traveler well-being, according to CWT ERM’s annual report, 2020 Vision: A Close Look at the Well-Being of Traveling Employees, published today.

This year’s ERM report is the first to focus primarily on the well-being of traveling employees and includes an independent global survey of nearly 400 C-suite executives and senior leaders in the oil and gas industry.

“The energy, resources and marine industries have long been leaders in understanding and addressing health and safety for their traveling workforce, not least because of the complexities ERM travelers uniquely face en route to, and when they arrive at, their often-remote destinations,” said Raphaël Pasdeloup, Senior Vice President and Global Head of CWT ERM.

“We’re going beyond just getting employees to their worksites safe and on time. We want to make sure they are rested when they get to work too,” he added. “As such, we want to encourage organizational cultures that support the well-being of traveling employees while they’re on the job, and after they’ve returned to their normal routines through monitoring and measured assessments. As our report shows, more work needs to be done in this area.”

The ‘always-on’ work culture and impact on decision-making

As work-related travel continues to rise and traveling employees are becoming more connected than ever before, the notion of always being on, regardless of the time zone, and the lack of privacy and downtime, is making travel more stressful today than in the past, the report finds. And in ERM, this could pose an immediate safety risk, where fatigue-induced decision-making, while on a rig or inside a mine, could put a worker in harm’s way.

Organizations’ top priorities when it comes to traveler well-being

Safety and risk mitigation emerged on top of an organization’s highest priorities when it comes to the health and safety of traveling employees, with concerns over productivity, health, and well-being coming close behind, according to the report.

In addition to adopting new technologies to manage issues like fatigue, jet lag, exercise and nutrition, the report also offers recommendations on building an organizational culture that supports employee well-being, including getting buy-in from leaders making travel-related decisions and defining targeted interventions to support wellness while traveling.

About the survey

The independent survey was conducted through the oilandgaspeople.com, a jobs and news source for the oil and gas industry with over three million members. The survey took place in September 2019 with 388 respondents that are C-suite and senior executives in leadership roles in the oil and gas industry globally. About 26% of respondents were from North America, 22% Europe, 19% from Africa, and 33% from Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

About CWT Energy, Resources & Marine

With 40 years of experience, CWT Energy, Resources & Marine (ERM) provides specialist travel management solutions for many of the world's leading companies in the oil & gas, mining, offshore, marine and alternative energies industries. Operating in some of the most remote and inaccessible parts of the world, as well as more mainstream locations, ERM works to make the complex easy when it comes to getting people safely and efficiently to their place of work. We facilitate the movement of thousands of travelers every day, including 900 crew rotators, across 150 countries, using innovative technology along with accurate, reliable and simple solutions from flight bookings and crew rotations, to ground transportation and accommodation.



About CWT

CWT is a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform. Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected – anywhere, anytime, anyhow – and across six continents, we provide their employees with innovative technology and an efficient, safe and secure travel experience. Every single day, we look after enough travelers to fill more than 100,000 hotel rooms, while our meetings and events division handles more than 100 events every 24 hours.



