Olymp Trade, the worldwide online broker celebrates 5 years of services as one of the most sought after online brokers in the world. With over 25,000 clients trading daily and nearly 250,000 a month, the innovative broker is all set to extend the festivities beyond the halls of the OT offices with the biggest trading tournament.



Founded in 2014, Olymp Trade quickly rose to international acclaim as people around the world turned to the platform to better their lives. Focused on making trading accessible to all the Olymp Trade team created an exceptional educational suite and demo platform for traders to learn, practice, and hone their skills.



The 5th Anniversary Tournament was announced as a goodwill gesture to the platform’s traders. Giving traders the opportunity to earn more money, win different prizes, and share in a $100,000 prize pot. Beginning on November 5th and ending on December 12th this is one of the largest, longest, and reward-rich trading tournaments in the world.



Traders around the world will compete against each other to climb the Leader Board in an attempt to claim a portion of the prize pot. Olymp Traders earn points to move up the Leader Board by making trades, with successful trades resulting in more points than those that are unsuccessful. Different daily tasks can also add more points and bonuses to a trader’s score.



The Olymp Trade platform is extremely user-friendly where a client can set up an account and start trading on the go in a matter of minutes. Known for its low fees and commissions, as well as free education and training services for their clients.

About Olymp Trade

Olymp Trade is one of the most well-known brokers operating throughout the world, including Asia, South America and Africa. It is rated a Category-A Broker by the International Financial Commission for its reliability and consistent performance. Olymp Trade pays out over $13 million USD to its clients monthly and that number continues to grow.



