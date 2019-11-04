MuscleBlaze
|
The whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges. In a survey, it was found that more than 1/3rd of the whey protein consumers are not completely satisfied with protein absorption in their bodies. When asked about problems faced, people responded with problems such as bloating, indigestion, vomiting, etc. The problems were expected to be largely due to the deficiency of protein in the average Indian diet.
These findings are from a study MuscleBlaze commissioned to Nielsen, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad across 403 respondents, consisting of males in the age 18-35 years visiting the gym regularly & consuming whey protein from the past 3 months.
A critical aspect of an average Indian diet is that it is low in protein and high in carbs making the average Indian protein-deficient. On the contrary, western diets typically include umpteen sources of protein in their meals like seafood, white meat poultry, milk, cheese, eggs, etc. making the average western body adept at protein digestion. The higher rate of protein absorption in the western bodies enables them in muscle growth and endurance. This lack of protein in average Indian diets leads to dissatisfaction in protein absorption amongst 37% of Whey Protein users as per the study.
Moreover, 60% of these people consumed whey more than once a day and 35% of them were not content with the whey protein digestion in their bodies.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sameer Maheshwari – Founder & CEO, MuscleBlaze added “With growing consumption of whey protein by Indians, the problems related to protein absorption also arise. We believe most gym-goers and bodybuilders can relate and connect to this prevailing challenge and can look up to MuscleBlaze for a solution. With such high percentage of whey consumers being not completely satisfied with the protein absorption, we put our R&D team on work and have produced a unique patent-pending enhanced absorption formula, customized especially for the Indian gym-goers.”
Usually, the whey proteins are designed keeping the western bodies in mind which are adapted to absorb high protein content, unlike the Indian body which struggles in the same. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is India's first clinically tested whey protein that gives 50% higher protein absorption and 60% higher BCAA absorption as compared to any other whey protein.
Pricing & Availability
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is available on HealthKart.com and MuscleBlaze.com. It is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.
MuscleBlazeTM, founded in 2012 ended the counterfeit menace and at the same time continues to delight the customer with better tasting products. No wonder, it quickly became consumer's favorite and is now the leading brand in the sports supplements category, synonymous with, authenticity, quality & cutting edge performance at an honest price. The manufacturing of the final MuscleBlaze products takes place at FSSAI, HACCP certified state of the art plant, which means that your supplement undergoes rigorous testing and multiple quality checks before it reaches you. MuscleBlazeTM not only takes purity seriously but guarantees it. It's the only brand in the world that empowers a fitness enthusiast to verify the authenticity of their purchase even by SMS. Each MuscleBlazeTM product carries a unique, non-duplicable code.
MuscleBlaze products along with high-quality health foods are available at the best prices on muscleblaze.com.
For more information, visit https://www.muscleblaze.com
|
Kaustuv Paliwal,
|
Raghav Sharma,
|
Vedant Khanduja,
|Image Caption : Satisfation with Protein Absorption Among All Respondents
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Satisfaction with Protein Absorption Among Respondents going to Gym since past 2 years
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Satisfaction with Protein Absorption Among Respondents Consuming Whey Protein Twice or more times in a day
|click for high-res image