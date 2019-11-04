As per a study by MuscleBlaze, more than 1/3 rd whey protein users in metro cities are not completely satisfied with protein absorption

​The whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges. In a survey, it was found that more than 1/3rd of the whey protein consumers are not completely satisfied with protein absorption in their bodies. When asked about problems faced, people responded with problems such as bloating, indigestion, vomiting, etc. The problems were expected to be largely due to the deficiency of protein in the average Indian diet.

These findings are from a study MuscleBlaze commissioned to Nielsen, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad across 403 respondents, consisting of males in the age 18-35 years visiting the gym regularly & consuming whey protein from the past 3 months.

A critical aspect of an average Indian diet is that it is low in protein and high in carbs making the average Indian protein-deficient. On the contrary, western diets typically include umpteen sources of protein in their meals like seafood, white meat poultry, milk, cheese, eggs, etc. making the average western body adept at protein digestion. The higher rate of protein absorption in the western bodies enables them in muscle growth and endurance. This lack of protein in average Indian diets leads to dissatisfaction in protein absorption amongst 37% of Whey Protein users as per the study.



In the survey, when asked “How satisfied are you in terms of the body accepting/absorbing the whey protein”; among the gym enthusiasts who have been going to the gym regularly from past 2 years, 45% were found to be ‘not satisfied completely’. As most whey protein products available in the sports-nutrition category are designed keeping the western dietary habits in mind and Indians don’t have a whey protein that is tailor-made for the Indian diet and body type. Indians face a challenge absorbing high levels of protein in their body.



In recent findings, the results claimed that nearly 40% of whey protein users in the 4 cities who’ve been consuming whey on a regular basis from more than the past 3 months still are not completely satisfied with protein absorption. This protein absorption problem could be rooted up as it is observed that Indian bodies are not adapted to absorb high protein in their daily diet. The report also showed these people faced digestion issues including bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, among others.

Moreover, 60% of these people consumed whey more than once a day and 35% of them were not content with the whey protein digestion in their bodies.



As compared to the western counterparts the ratio of carbohydrates to proteins for the majority of the western diets is approximately 3:1, whereas the same ratio for Indian diets is a staggering 5:1. As in western countries, people have a high source of protein intake and their bodies are more conditioned and hence a higher protein absorption.

To tackle this nationwide issue, MuscleBlaze has launched Biozyme Whey Isolate and Biozyme Whey Concentrate which are customized for Indians and have been clinically tested on Indian bodies for 50% higher absorption than other whey proteins and lowers the stomach discomfort in the consumers with its Enhanced Absorption FormulaTM (EAF). Biozyme lineup is MuscleBlaze’s latest addition in their whey protein portfolio is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sameer Maheshwari – Founder & CEO, MuscleBlaze added “With growing consumption of whey protein by Indians, the problems related to protein absorption also arise. We believe most gym-goers and bodybuilders can relate and connect to this prevailing challenge and can look up to MuscleBlaze for a solution. With such high percentage of whey consumers being not completely satisfied with the protein absorption, we put our R&D team on work and have produced a unique patent-pending enhanced absorption formula, customized especially for the Indian gym-goers.”

Usually, the whey proteins are designed keeping the western bodies in mind which are adapted to absorb high protein content, unlike the Indian body which struggles in the same. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Isolate is India's first clinically tested whey protein that gives 50% higher protein absorption and 60% higher BCAA absorption as compared to any other whey protein.

