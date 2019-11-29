Medtronic plc

First Patient in India Treated at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi

Surgical Robotics Market in India is Predicted to Grow Remarkably

Mazor X Stealth Edition™ Will Enable Doctors to Plan Their Surgery, Provide Assistance to Execute the Plan Precisely and Visualize the Progress in Real-Time ​India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today announced the launch of the Mazor X Stealth Edition™ that offers a fully-integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation of spine surgeries. Surgeons at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, have successfully performed the first minimally invasive spine surgery in India using the Mazor X Stealth Edition™ Robotic-Assisted Spine Surgery System.



The global surgical robotics market has a vast potential, and it is expected to grow to US$9.3 billion by 2025 from US$4.9 billion back in 2016 with a CAGR of 11.4%1. In India, with a rapidly growing senior population, the spine surgery rate is expected to rise. The Surgical Robotics Market in India is predicted to witness a remarkable increase from US$129.9 million in 2016 to US$372.5 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.1



"Minimally-invasive spinal procedures with their smaller incisions can pose a challenge to surgeons due to the limited view of the patient's anatomy. The combination of robotics and navigation provides an opportunity for not only procedural benefits but also the potential for clinical efficiency and improvement in patient outcomes,” said Dr. H.S. Chhabra, medical director, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi. “We can now perform the same spinal surgery with precision as planned along with the ability to confirm through navigation that the implant is going in the location as it was intended to.”



"We believe technology has the power to improve lives. That's why we are continually innovating novel products and procedural solutions in the area of minimally invasive therapies; to improve the quality of life for all patients. We are bringing a myriad of new technologies to India to improve access to the best treatment options for patients,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. “This year being the 40th year for Medtronic in India, we are happy to demonstrate our commitment to transforming healthcare in India with renewed vigour by launching the Mazor X Stealth Edition™ Robotic-assisted Spine Surgery System."



Co-developed between Medtronic and the recently acquired Mazor Robotics, the Mazor X Stealth Edition™ seamlessly incorporates Stealth™ software technology into the Mazor X robotic-assisted surgery platform. It is a revolutionary new technology that uses cutting-edge software to plan the surgical procedure, then uses a robotic arm to guide implants and instruments through the steps of the surgical process with precision, while simultaneously using real-time imaging feedback to ensure the plan is being carried out as desired. The Mazor X Stealth Edition™ operates on three principals: first, the surgeon can plan and visualize the surgery beforehand to study multiple levels and the entire process; second, the robotic guidance system will be an extension of the doctor during the process and is intended to enable execution with precision; and third, the doctor can visualize progress in real-time.

