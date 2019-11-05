Kuwait'sJazeeraAirwaysbecame the firstlow-costcarrierin the MiddleEast to fly to the UnitedKingdomwithits first six-hourflightfromKuwaitCity to LondonGatwicklastweek.Thisroutewillprovidebetterconnectivityoptions for London-boundtravellersfromIndiawhere the airlinepresentlyoperatesoutoffivecities – Delhi,Mumbai,Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, andKochi.
As an inauguraloffer,JazeeraAirwaysisgivingpassengers 40 percentdiscount on bothone-wayandreturnBusinessClasstickets on Londonroute.Theairlinehasalsolaunched a premiumeconomysection for enhancedcustomerexperienceaboard the newA320neoaircraft.
To redeemtheirdiscount,passengersmustenter the codeLGW40whenbookingtheirBusinessClassflight to andfromLondon.Theend-of-yearoffers on BusinessClassarevalid for traveluntilDecember 15.
RohitRamachandran,ChiefExecutiveOfficer,JazeeraAirways,says:“WithournewLondonroute,travellersfromournetworkintheMiddleEastandIndiawillgetmore choice andgreater valuethanever before.Forfifteenyears,wehaveprovidedexcellent service andlow fares to our customers, andwe’re thrilled to takethem further intoEurope.”
Thenew service fromLondonGatwickwill be fourtimesweeklyinitially,anddailyfromDecember 2019onwards. It will be operatedin a three-classconfiguration:BusinessClass, a newPremiumEconomyClass and EconomyClass.
Flights to andfromLondonwillhave a businessclassofferingpassengers a 33-inch seatpitch, 50 kilogramsinbaggageallowance,dedicatedcheck-incountersandpassportcontrol at the JazeeraTerminal 5, priorityboardinganddisembarkingand a complimentaryinflighthotmeal.
PremiumEconomyClass,exclusivelyavailable on the Londonroute,offers 40 kilogramsinbaggageallowance,additionallegroomwith a 31-inchseatpitch, a middleseatthatiskeptfree,dedicatedcheck-incounters,priorityboarding and a complimentaryinflighthotmeal.MeanwhileEconomyClassoffers a 29-inchseatpitchand a variety of mealoptionsfrom the JazeeraCafé menu.
ForIndiantravellersJazeeraAirwayswill offer goodconnectivitystartingwithDelhi on Saturdays.FlyingviaKuwaittoLondonGatwickAirportSouthTerminalwhereconvenientaccess to the GatwickExpresstrainconnectspassengersdirect to centralLondon.FlightsleaveDelhi at 08.15 on SaturdayslandinginKuwait at 10.00localtimeandconnectingwith the Londonflight at 11.00,arrivinginLondon at 15.05.
Returnflightsareavailable on Mondays,Tuesdays,WednesdaysandFridayswithlunchtimedeparturesout of GatwickandexcellentconnectingtimesinKuwait,arrivinginDelhiearlymorning the followingday.
Prices for Delhi-LondonflightsviaKuwaitstartfromINR39,000returninEconomyClass,andINR1,20,000return in BusinessClass.
Bookingsfor the Kuwait-Londonflightsareavailableatjazeeraairways.com,via the JazeeraApp or from travelagents.
The Jazeera TerminalT5providespassengerswith the ease and comfort of travelingwith 12 check-incounters,eightself-check-inkiosks,dedicatedpassportandsecuritycontrolprocedures,duty-freeshopsandrestaurants, as well as free WiFiinternetserviceavailable for passengerswhenboarding at the T5 gates.T5alsohas a dedicatednumberat176andHelpTeamon-groundtorespond to passengers’queriesandguidethemthrough the Terminal.