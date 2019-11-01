ITW Consulting, an affiliate of Global Sports Commerce specializing in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment and media, has appointed Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer w.e.f. from October 2019.



Deep will be responsible to streamlining and creating synergy amongst all verticals of ITW to provide 360-degree solutions to our clientele. Additionally, he will be developing and implementing new IP’s in the global market across sports and other business lines and assist ITW consulting management in achieving its next level milestones in National and International Markets.



“As we further scale up our business in the market with new networks and offerings, we see great potential in bringing more synergy across different revenue functions of ITW. Deep’s incredible knowledge and experience will help us further streamline and provide 360-degree solutions to our clients. We have our expertise in Sales, Consulting, Talent, Events, Content, Sports media planning and buying, all under one entity. Further, we would like ITW to establish its credentials as a complete Sports, Media & Entertainment organization. We see Deep with his rich experience in Sports & Entertainment to add to our vision & meet our aggressive plan to establish ITW as a leader & forefront player in the market,” says Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder & Managing Director, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd.



Deep Drona, Chief Business Officer, ITW Consulting said, “I am excited to take up this role and explore newer possibilities. I look forward to working with the team to build and execute impactful strategies as I embark on this exciting journey. ITW is unique in terms of the services they offer, they are in an end-to-end Company with solutions for clients offering Sales and Marketing opportunities across Sports Media and Entertainment along with being the largest sellers and consultants on cricket rights. Besides this ITW Group Companies ITW Global, DOOH, Playworx Entertainment, MediaWorx, Catalyst also offer a world of opportunities for collaboration to pitch 360 to clients.”



With over two and half decades of experience, Deep joins ITW post a long and very successful stint at SPN India Pvt Ltd. Earlier he was cluster head Sales of all Sony Sports channels and Movie channels MAX, MAX-2, FTA- Sony WAH. Deep has led the sales launch initiatives of the sports cluster before the buyout of Ten Sports and the music channel MIX and the movie channels Max 2 and WAH. Deep has under his leadership successfully delivered the first 10 seasons of IPL, ICC Events and other marquee Indian cricket bilateral tours of South Africa, England, Australia, and others. FIFA, WORLD CUP’s, WWE, La Liga, Champions League and Serie A were some more properties that were helmed during his stint at SPN.



Prior to SPN, he was with SABTNL where he set up sales operations and also launched successfully SAB TV. Nimbus Communication Pvt Ltd is where he began his TV career.

About ITW Consulting Private Limited

Featuring among global leading sports consulting and management companies, ITW Consulting Private Limited (ITW) specializes in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment, and media for its clients globally which helps them to build stronger brand visibility, awareness, and recall amongst a wider target audience.