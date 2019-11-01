Harbinger Interactive Learning, a part of Harbinger Group and a leader in innovative and custom learning solutions, has won four coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards for ‘Excellence in Learning’.



As a joint entrant with its clients, Harbinger won four awards which include – a Gold for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development, two Silver awards for Best Advance in Custom Content and Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation, and a Bronze for Best Learning Team.



The Brandon Hall Group Awards are a prestigious win for Harbinger and a testimony to their world-class learning services and solutions. Vikas Joshi, Chairman and CMD of Harbinger Group mentioned, “These four wins reiterate and strengthen Harbinger’s vision of ‘Transforming lives at every workplace’. Brandon Hall Group awards evaluate not just the learning program development process, but also the business results that the program achieved. Winning four awards with different clients endorses that our eLearning programs have helped in transforming lives at these workplaces it makes me feel so proud of our work and the workforce. I would also want to thank our customers who believed in us and trusted us with their mission-critical projects.”



Poonam Jaypuriya, Vice President – eLearning, Harbinger Interactive Learning, said, “Winning four Brandon Hall Group awards together is a testament to our continuous hard work and innovation, and in building so many award-winning training programs. A big chunk of credit for this goes to our workforce.” She added, “Harbinger’s award winning entries boast of our expertise and capabilities in diverse areas, right from creativity and instructional strength to technology expertise. We make a great team internally and it only gets better when we join hands with our clients.”



Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.



“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The initiatives that were honoured are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories.”

About Harbinger Interactive Learning



Harbinger Interactive Learning is a global design and development company specializing in eLearning modernization, learning experience design, and custom eLearning solution development. Harbinger has over 25 years of experience in building custom learning and has served a plethora of clients across multiple industry verticals.



With a vision of ‘Transforming lives at every workplace’, we keep working towards developing innovative learning solutions that could help organizations. Our design and development capabilities extend from deep understanding of learning, strong skills in instructional design, visual design, and expertise in digital learning technologies.



Our key service offerings include:

Flash to HTML5 Conversion

eLearning Modernization

Custom eLearning Development

Learning Experience Design

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Learning Technology Development



Harbinger has been appreciated by various learning bodies from time to time. Apart from the 2019 Brandon Hall Group wins, Harbinger is a bronze award winner for Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards 2017 and 2018. Harbinger has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Learning Technologies Supplier of the Year’ category of the prestigious Learning Technology Awards for two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016. We have also been adjudged with the Chief Learning Officer Award.