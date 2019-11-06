Digit adds another feather to its cap by winning the title of “ Asia's Best General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Review Awards held in Singapore on 29 th Oct.

Digit Insurance, the fastest-growing general insurance company which is ‘making insurance simple’ in India, has been named the “General Insurance Company of the Year in Asia” at the prestigious Asia Insurance Industry Awards held in Singapore on 29th Oct 2019. The company has received this award for its efforts in making buying and claiming insurance products simple in India.

After starting operations just 2 years back, Digit Insurance is the youngest winner in this category. The Asia Insurance Industry Awards this year saw some 50 insurers, brokers, risk managers, service providers and industry leaders making it to the list of finalists out of more than 800 entries.

Mr Kamesh Goyal, Founder and Chairman, Digit Insurance, said, “We are deeply humbled that within 2 years of operations, we have received one of Asia's most prestigious awards for an insurance company. This award is a testimony that the mission of simplicity we are on, is indeed changing people's lives and revolutionizing the insurance industry. This win coincides with 2 years of our first policy sold. Today, we stand with the trust of 50 Lakh happy customers and that too with the industry's highest NPS score of 74%. It’s celebration time at Digit!”



The awards are a much sought-after recognition of excellence and peer group endorsement for insurance players and professionals in the market. They have been hosted annually since 1997.

In just 2 years of operations, Digit Insurance has gained 1% market share in India (as on September 2019). Digit insurance has also insured more than 50 Lakh customers and have settled more than 1 Lakh claims.

About Digit

Digit is a new-age general insurance company started by Kamesh Goyal and backed by the Fairfax Group, one of the largest financial services groups in the world. The company has raised two rounds of funding amounting to $140 million from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Holdings, which is one of the largest insurance investment companies in the world with operations in over 30 countries. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Digit has successfully partnered with some of the leading companies like Cleartrip, Sterling Holidays, SOTC & Policy Bazaar. Digit Insurance has featured in the Top 25 Indian Startups Lists by Linkedin in 2018 and 2019 and was featured in CB Insights’ top 250 fastest-growing fintech companies globally in 2018.

