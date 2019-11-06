Digit
After starting operations just 2 years back, Digit Insurance is the youngest winner in this category. The Asia Insurance Industry Awards this year saw some 50 insurers, brokers, risk managers, service providers and industry leaders making it to the list of finalists out of more than 800 entries.
Mr Kamesh Goyal, Founder and Chairman, Digit Insurance, said, “We are deeply humbled that within 2 years of operations, we have received one of Asia's most prestigious awards for an insurance company. This award is a testimony that the mission of simplicity we are on, is indeed changing people's lives and revolutionizing the insurance industry. This win coincides with 2 years of our first policy sold. Today, we stand with the trust of 50 Lakh happy customers and that too with the industry's highest NPS score of 74%. It’s celebration time at Digit!”
In just 2 years of operations, Digit Insurance has gained 1% market share in India (as on September 2019). Digit insurance has also insured more than 50 Lakh customers and have settled more than 1 Lakh claims.
Digit is a new-age general insurance company started by Kamesh Goyal and backed by the Fairfax Group, one of the largest financial services groups in the world. The company has raised two rounds of funding amounting to $140 million from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Holdings, which is one of the largest insurance investment companies in the world with operations in over 30 countries. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Digit has successfully partnered with some of the leading companies like Cleartrip, Sterling Holidays, SOTC & Policy Bazaar. Digit Insurance has featured in the Top 25 Indian Startups Lists by Linkedin in 2018 and 2019 and was featured in CB Insights’ top 250 fastest-growing fintech companies globally in 2018.
