Dr Karan Singh conferred with Honorary Doctorate during the occasion

Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to take over as the next Chairperson of NU

​Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th Annual Lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT University and Former Member of Parliament. Dr Singh spoke on ‘Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?’ at the annual event held at NU campus, Neemrana on 23rd November 2019.

Dr Karan Singh congratulated the founders and the team on the successful completion of 10 years of excellence in education. He talked about leveraging the interdependence of science and religion to help individuals realise their full potential.

During the occasion, Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of ‘Doctor Honoris Causa’. The honour was bestowed by the incoming Chairperson of NU, Dr K Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan recipient, who had steered the Indian Space programme gloriously as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He Chaired the MHRD Committee to draft the National Education Policy, and submitted it to the Union HRD Minister in May 2019.

Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman, NIIT Limited said, “We are grateful to Dr Karan Singh for guiding NU in its formative years as the founding Chairperson. His view that NU gives a glimpse of what future educational institutions can be, has inspired us over these last 10 years.

We are delighted to welcome prominent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan as the next Chairperson of NU. His exemplary background and diverse experience will enable us to inject a fresh perspective and further strengthen the core values of NU.”

Commenting on NIIT University’s successful track record of finding superior placement for every student, Dr K Kasturirangan said, “NU is a role model for vibrant Industry- Academia interaction.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

Prof VS Rao President NU said, “We have been focused towards the holistic development of students, enabling them to succeed in the new age roles. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation and a research mindset.”

With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its Core Principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.

Recently the 9th Convocation of NIIT University was hosted at the Neemrana campus. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt of India, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Over 380 NU students were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits four decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravalli hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities for all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers BTech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4-year Integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking & FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media studies, Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated MSc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated MTech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). In addition, NU also offers MBA, PhD programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.

