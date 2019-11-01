Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers India’s fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes. As a collateral-free loan, you can gain access to financing to meet pretty much any expense – from medical emergencies to big-ticket purchases at a short notice.



If you have a reasonably healthy financial profile, meet Bajaj Finance Limited’s basic eligibility criteria, and have your standard financial documents handy, you can access the personal loan in a matter of 20 minutes.



Here are some of the features of personal loans offered by Bajaj Finance Limited:



Simplified personal loan eligibility criteria

The basic personal loan eligibility criteria offered by Bajaj Finance is one the key reasons that makes this personal loan so convenient. To get a personal loan, you only need to be:



A resident citizen of India

Aged between 23 and 57 years old

Meeting the monthly income parameters based on your city of residence



And to avail of your loan, you only need your basic KYC documents, employee ID card, salary slips, and bank account statements.



Easy online application procedure

As the application procedure is online, it is easy, hassle-free, and needs only minimal paperwork. Just fill up your basic details, choose your amount from the loan assigned to you, and get your money! It’s really that simple.



Flexible tenors

Meet all your financial obligations with your personal loan and repay it over flexible tenors of up to 60 months.



With customized pre-approved loans on offer, Bajaj Finserv brings you the money you need without the usual hassles involved in financing. Just visit the Bajaj Finserv website and avail your personal loan today.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in

To read about our terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/terms-and-conditions