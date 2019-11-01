Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers India’s fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes. As a collateral-free loan, you can gain access to financing to meet pretty much any expense – from medical emergencies to big-ticket purchases at a short notice.
The basic personal loan eligibility criteria offered by Bajaj Finance is one the key reasons that makes this personal loan so convenient. To get a personal loan, you only need to be:
As the application procedure is online, it is easy, hassle-free, and needs only minimal paperwork. Just fill up your basic details, choose your amount from the loan assigned to you, and get your money! It’s really that simple.
Meet all your financial obligations with your personal loan and repay it over flexible tenors of up to 60 months.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
