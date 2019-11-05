Arogya World

Arogya World India Trust, a global health non-profit organization, today named 15 progressive companies as 2019 Healthy Workplaces, taking the total number of employees touched through this program cumulatively to over 3 Million employees. These companies are recognized for their emphasis on chronic disease prevention in the workplace setting. The nonprofit also commended 4 companies which reached the higher Platinum level this year, for demonstrating a data driven culture towards employee health. The 2019 Platinum Healthy Workplaces bring the total in this category to 33 companies, with a workforce of approximately 7 Lakh employees. All these companies are being recognized at the 7th Edition of the Arogya World Annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards event, today, in front of their peers and thought leaders.



Arogya World also announced a new coveted “Hall of Fame” level, beyond Platinum, to be given to select companies in the future that stand for excellence in employee health, with demonstrable improvements in health metrics over time, making these companies true ambassadors of workplace health.



Arogya World has always believed that workplaces are a smart platform for tackling NCDs since an estimated 869 million working-age Indians by 2020. Approximately 20 percent of Indians have at least one chronic condition. Some 70 million Indians live with diabetes, and one million die from it each year. Indians develop type 2 diabetes in their 30s and 40s, at the peak of their productivity, and 10 years earlier than most Westerners, making the public health burden in the country truly alarming. According to the World Health Organization, NCDs are largely preventable with lifestyle changes – 80% of heart disease, 80% of diabetes and 40% cancer can be prevented by avoiding tobacco, eating healthy foods, and increasing physical activity. Prevention through healthy living is Arogya World’s focus.



“Inaction is not an option,” says Usha Chander, Head, Healthy Workplaces, Arogya World India Trust. “A strong inverse relationship exists between an employee’s job satisfaction and the measures of workplace health that a company implements. We are pleased to leverage this conference as a platform for change and we congratulate all the winning companies for taking action in ensuring a healthier workplace for their employees. Arogya World looks forward to partnering with more companies to further our impact and make future generations of working people healthier.”



In addition to recognition and awards, the nonprofit also offers companies additional tools and services like lifestyle coach lead behavior change training, MyThali program for eating right and mHealth solutions to enable individual employees on their health journeys. Arogya World is also becoming increasingly known for championing mental health in the workplace setting.

Arogya World’s 2019 Healthy Workplaces



These companies met Arogya’s key criteria (https://india.arogyaworld.org/healthy-workplaces-criteria/) at the Bronze, Silver or Gold level and completed a formal, robust, direct, and transparent assessment and site visit. For a complete list of Healthy Workplaces since 2013 click below: https://india.arogyaworld.org/programs/healthy-workplaces/healthy-workplace-award-winners/.



The Healthy Workplaces include public and private sector companies, which span healthcare, IT enabled services, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy, infrastructure, and finance.



Tata Consultancy Services

India Steel Summit Pvt. Limited

Dalmia Bharat Group

ABB India Ltd

Procter & Gamble, India

Texas Instruments

HSBC Global Services Centres India

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited

Target Corporation India Private Limited

EXL Service

Power Finance Corporation Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jaslok Hospital and Medical Centre

Globaledge Software Ltd

JLL Property Consultant India Private Limited

Arogya World Platinum Companies

Meenakshi Mission Hospital

Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC

Persistent Systems

Indegene Private Limited