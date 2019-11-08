Altina Securities
|
A total of 313 SME Companies were listed on SME platform of BSE during last seven years of its existence. The market capitalization of 313 SME Companies was Rs. 19,000 Crore. During 2019-2020, 100 companies are expected to be listed on BSE SME Platform, said Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME & Startups. He gave this information during Altina Awards Function 2019 held on 2nd November 2019 at Mumbai.
The Altina group comprising of Altina Securities & Altina Finance has been set up by Mr. Clifton Desilva and the group activities consist of stockbroking and wealth management. Altina Securities Pvt. Ltd is a member of the National Stock Exchange & Altina Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a Non-banking Finance company.
The winners of the Altina Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards were Dr. H.C. Azeeza Jallaludin – Managing Director – Our Shine Go Global Ltd., Singapore, Ritesh Sharma – Managing Director – Mindpool Technologies Ltd., Mario Lobo – Managing Director – Personnel Search Services Pvt Ltd., Anirvan Ghose – Managing Director – Pulz Electronics Ltd., and Virendra Sanghvi – Managing Director – Aarvi Encon Ltd.
The Altina group plays an active role in unlocking value of companies in the small & medium sector by listing them on the SME exchange. In less than a year’s time, the group has listed four companies on the SME platform and unlocked wealth to the extent of Rs. 100 crores and in the process created wealth of Rs. 75 crores for promoters & Rs. 25 crore for investors.
Over the next 12-18 months, the Altina Group plans to unlock value in about 15-20 companies and the vision is to unlock value of over Rs 1000 crore and thereby creating wealth of Rs 750 crores for promoters, Rs. 250 crores for investors.
Website: www.altinasecurities.com
|
Nirmal Phophalia,
|Image Caption : Mr. Alok Harlalka – Director, Gretex Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Ajay Thakur – BSE SME Head and Mr. Clifton Desilva – Director, Altina Securities Pvt. Ltd.
|click for high-res image