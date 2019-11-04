Brainy
A legacy of 15 years in a row with trust of lacs of parents, Xplore Knowledge Resources has earned prestige of conducting the grandest competitions. Students across Gujarat and other states will be involved in 2019’s battle of brains. Company has been leader in the brain education field for children.
Once Every year BRAINY provides the children across India to participate in their National Level competition held at various locations so that they can experience the joy of participating and also eradicate the fear of appearing in such Competitions. The Brainy competition is an important event and it spreads the awareness of Brain training for children and the benefits that can result from it.
We do not have stringent selection process and the competition is open to all our students who wish to travel to the location where it is being held. We encourage students to participate since our driving force for them is that “Winning does not matter Participation Does”.
Xplore Knowledge Resources LLP started its journey into education in the year 1998. The company’s Founder & Chairman Mr Tushar Kansagara sensed the requirement of quality and Brain based education for the Children of India and hence started the Franchising of Educational Products since the Year 2004.
Brainy is a division of Brain Child Learning spread across 13 countries and started its operation in Malaysia in the year 1999. In India in the short span of 04 years he has been able to establish BRAINY as a unique program for the overall development of children to bring about peaceful, happy and successful life. A program that has lasting changes to the overall development of kids. It is a Life skill program based on the benefits of Meditation, Brain Exercises and Digitized Music. We believe that focusing on the brain-based education is the key to achieving the real progress in life in all the fronts like physical, mental, social, or educational. All children have high creative potential in their dormant state. We need to shift focus from what’s in the brain to how it could be developed. Brainy is doing just the same. Brain training field is an opportunity to take the world to the new heights.
