Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposit investments for those looking to grow their wealth reliably this festive season. Bajaj Finance has a total book size of Rs.17,000+ crore with about 2,50,000 customers.



Its popularity attests to the growing sentiment of investors looking for safety and returns in current markets. The Reserve Bank of India, for the fifth consecutive time this year, announced yet another repo rate cut on 1 October, 2019 and this time by 25bps. This will bring down the interest rate of debt investments and deposits soon, however, now is the right time for investors to lock in higher rates. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such FD of repute offering a good rate of interest as well as unmatched safety during volatile times.



Considering the fact that other go-to investments like gold, especially in this festive season, are bringing in nominal returns, just 8.3% in 10 years and carry a high risk, investors are better off investing in a stable and reliable option such as the Bajaj Finance FD. This is because it can guarantee both short and long-term returns, allowing investors to enjoy liquidity, should the need arise. Here are the key features to note for a more detailed breakdown of this investment:



Interest rate offerings up to 8.70%

With the Bajaj Finance FD, senior citizen investors get returns up to 8.70%, while regular investors get 8.35% by investing for a tenor of at least 36 months with interest payable at maturity. Considering the repo rate cut, this interest offering may decrease down the line, so customers should try to invest now to enjoy a higher rate for their chosen term.



Alongside the interest offering, investors get access to:



Flexible investment tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months

Auto renewal feature that permits automatic reinvestment upon maturity

Multi deposit facility for efficient laddering of FDs using one single cheque



High stability and credibility ratings for maximum investment security

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the ICRA ‘MAAA’, CRISIL ‘FAAA’ and S&P Global ‘BBB’ rating making it one of the safest NBFC FDs in the market. Investors can thus rely on this investment and enjoy timely payouts.



Low minimum deposit amount of Rs.25,000

Investing in this FD is easy as it has a low minimum deposit amount of Rs.25,000. This allows investors to start early without having to save a hefty sum.



Following the repo rate cut, the need of the hour this festive season is to identify a wealth generating vehicle that is both reliable and high-yielding. With the Bajaj Finance FD, investors are assured that their money is in good hands and will grow bountifully without the need for constant monitoring. To start investing, investors can fill the application form online and await a call from a representative.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in