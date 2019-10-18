Nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of their newest resort, VARU by Atmosphere yesterday (17th October) in the Maldives. It is the 5th Maldivian property by the Atmosphere Group and 40 mins ride on a speed boat from Male International Airport to the North-west of the Maldives.



The motto of the new island is "Naturally Maldivian" and therefore the 5-star resort combines local tradition and culture with contemporary design and first-class service. VARU by Atmosphere features 108 luxurious villas that are a few metres from the white sandy beach with spacious interiors and outdoor decks, surrounded by lush green vegetation; while 69 Overwater Villas with signature Maldivian-style interiors and direct access to the turquoise lagoon from the deck.



VARU by Atmosphere offers minimalistic design styles with splashes of vibrant colours and comes with the option of private pools. VARU comes from the local language 'Dhivehi' and means a life in abundance, strength and resilience and above all authenticity. The resort also offers an eclectic range of spectacular dining options that will include Charcoal (Sizzle and Grill by the Beach), Nü (Over-Water Mediterranean Seafood Specialty), Kaagé (Maldivian Specialty).

Involve them in experiencing the local culture and the warm hospitality as they submerge in the resort’s island reef also known to be home to Mantas and other vibrant wildlife species; which will allow the guests to participate in unique snorkelling and diving experiences, unlike any other experience being offered in the beautiful country of Maldives. Varu by Atmosphere has introduced an exciting package that combines your entire stay into one seamless experience. The all-inclusive plan offers an array of food and unlimited beverage options, and the premium brands of spirits, beer and wine at the three specialty restaurants.



Additionally, the resort also offers full access to sports and recreation centre, along with unlimited snorkeling, ELENA spa, gymnasium and kids club. VARU by Atmosphere is a perfect blend between contemporary architecture and tropical vibes of the island paradise.



"The launch of Varu by Atmosphere strengthens Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts presence in the Maldivian market. With 5 hotels in the Maldives and few in the pipeline, we seek to offer solace to the modern traveller," says Venkata Giri, Chief Operating Officer of Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts.



Come in and discover Varu by Atmosphere that reflects the Maldivian culture and that will provide a true taste of life in the Indian Ocean Region – marrying value and bliss in one wholesome experience.

About Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean Hotels & Resorts group currently based in the Maldives. Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship Lifestyle Luxury sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018. The newest addition to the portfolio, VARU by Atmopshere, offering a naturally Maldivian experience, which is opened in October 2019.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique Resort Plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.