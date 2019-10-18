VARU
Nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of their newest resort, VARU by Atmosphere yesterday (17th October) in the Maldives. It is the 5th Maldivian property by the Atmosphere Group and 40 mins ride on a speed boat from Male International Airport to the North-west of the Maldives.
Involve them in experiencing the local culture and the warm hospitality as they submerge in the resort’s island reef also known to be home to Mantas and other vibrant wildlife species; which will allow the guests to participate in unique snorkelling and diving experiences, unlike any other experience being offered in the beautiful country of Maldives. Varu by Atmosphere has introduced an exciting package that combines your entire stay into one seamless experience. The all-inclusive plan offers an array of food and unlimited beverage options, and the premium brands of spirits, beer and wine at the three specialty restaurants.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean Hotels & Resorts group currently based in the Maldives. Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, in November 2015; followed by their flagship Lifestyle Luxury sub-brand, OZEN by Atmosphere, in July 2016; and then OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018. The newest addition to the portfolio, VARU by Atmopshere, offering a naturally Maldivian experience, which is opened in October 2019.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique Resort Plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.
