Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it’s another luxury project ‘Tulip Leaf’. The new project’s location is one of the premium destinations of Gurugram- Sector 69. Tulip Leaf is having a core theme “a new era of Luxury Living” which aims to provide lavish amenities for their esteemed residents.

Tulip Leaf has a single 20 storied tower with 80 luxurious 3BHK apartments. The super area of each apartment is 1812sqft and has 4 apartments on each floor. These multistoried apartments are being designed to epitomize luxury and extravagance with the high-end contemporary lifestyle and world-class facilities.

On the launch of Tulip Leaf Mr. Parveen Jain, CMD Tulip Infratech, said, “After the successful delivery of approximately 9Million sqft area of state-of-the-art residential projects comprising of ‘Tulip Violet, Ivory, Lemon, Purple, Orange, Grand, White, Ace & Petals’ now we have come up with Tulip Leaf. Our new project will surely redefine luxury living.”

“Tulip Leaf is coming up with the perfect amalgamation of luxury and technology. Its premium location & tasteful design is making it a class project upon famous Southern Peripheral Road,” he added.

The main USP of the project is that it’s located on 60 feet wide road in sector-69 Gurgaon, touching the Southern Peripheral Road. Tulip Leaf residents can easily access to Sohna Road, National Highways (NH-48) & SPR. Tulip Leaf is only about half a kilometer away from the proposed metro line, easily approachable to DLF Cyber City, International & Domestic Airport, and other parts of Delhi-NCR. It is in close proximity to Schools, Colleges, hospitals, entertainment destinations and more.

Tulip Leaf shall be well equipped with the state of the art facilities like 24×7 three-tier security, dedicated car parking facilities, earthquake resistant RCC framed structures, fire safety compliant, modular kitchens, high-speed elevators, Water feature, swimming pool, club, community centre, shopping arcade, kids play area, Skate Park, Cricket Practice Pitch, jogging track, tree lined roads and walkways, Yoga Deck, exotic landscaped green lawns with beautiful bollards and lighting poles, ergonomic street furniture and other desired paraphernalia.

About Tulip Infratech

Tulip Infratech is a Real Estate Development Organisation based in Delhi-NCR in India, with its Corporate office in Gurgaon. Tulip Infratech was started by Mr. Parveen Jain Chairman and Managing Director, in the year 2005, a first generation entrepreneur having more than 30 years of experience in construction, real estate and development. His vision, dedication, hard work, objective approach and leadership qualities changed the future of Tulip Infratech Pvt. Ltd to make it an ISO 9001-2000 company.

Tulip Infratech has achieved excellence through its foresightedness and expertise in its field. The focused vision, undivided dedication and constant efforts of the company help it to develop strategies for its ceaseless growth in the sphere of real estate and construction. Maintaining the highest standards of quality has always been the foremost priority at Tulip, which has enabled it to earn an enviable reputation in a brief period of time. With residential and commercial projects, having set a high benchmark by successful delivery on time, Tulip is embarking at a fast pace on way to reach greater heights.