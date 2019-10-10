Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched a 2-day digital campaign promoting LifeCare Finance for eye care. Every year, the second Thursday of October is observed as World Sight Day, with the objective of drawing attention to vision impairment and blindness.



In line with #WSD2019, Bajaj Finserv is encouraging customers to give the necessary attention to eye care by availing LifeCare Finance where they can avail eyecare treatments on EMIs. Eyecare is important in order to enjoy the beauty around and Bajaj Finserv is encouraging customers to participate in the campaign by clicking pictures of beautiful things they see, such as a beautiful sunset or scenery and share it on social media using the hashtag #LifecareFinance.



By availing LifeCare Finance from Bajaj Finserv, customers can get access to high-quality eye treatment, from cataract to LASIK surgery, and finance the cost through easy EMIs payable over a flexible tenor. Customers can browse through Eye Care EMI options on the Bajaj Finserv website and avail treatment at any of the 2,700+ partner clinics and hospitals spread across the country by using the Health EMI Card. Customers can also use the store locator widget to find a clinic nearby and opt for one of the 160+ procedures on EMIs starting at just Rs. 999.



How to use the Health EMI Card this World Sight Day

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card to get access to a range of eye care treatments, from correction and replacement procedures to laser surgeries and refractive surgeries on No Cost EMIs. These services are available to existing and new customers who wish to make the most of #LifecareFinance this #WSD2019. Customers can opt for a comfortable tenor and repay the EMIs without worrying about extra charges or hidden costs.



Any individual in possession of a Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card can visit a partner clinic or hospital and use the card to obtain treatment on EMI, in a hassle-free manner. Alternatively, new customers can visit a partner hospital or clinic and get in touch with a Bajaj Finserv representative to obtain instant approval for #LifecareFinance.



Eye care treatments customers can avail

The Health EMI Card gives patients access to over 160+ treatments at some of the best centres in India including Centre for Sight, Maxivision, Narayana Nethralaya and Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital. The treatments or services they can avail include the following:

Cataract eye surgery

Cornea services

Oculoplasty and facial aesthetics

Keratoconus treatment

LASIK and refractive surgery

Vision correction

SMILE eye surgery

Neuro-ophthalmology

Uveal treatment

Paediatric eye care

Glaucoma treatment



With #LifecareFinance from Bajaj Finserv, customers get access to a loan of up to Rs. 4.5 lakh for eye treatments of their choice. Moreover, they can repay the amount comfortably over a long tenor or foreclose the loan at nil extra charges, anytime they want to, thereby addressing their eye concerns without any stress.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in