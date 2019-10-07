Bajaj Finance Ltd.

With the onset of the joyous season, markets and e-commerce stores are offering a wide range of discounts. To manage their varied shopping needs and big expenses, consumers prefer to count on collateral-free financing. While the convenience of personal loans comes at a cost, customers can take an informed decision to borrow by noting all the associated charges and partnering with a lender that ensures transparency and has no hidden charges. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans of up to Rs. 25 lakh, disbursed within 24 hours of approval. This provides convenient solutions for big-ticket purchases that customers want to make during the festive season.



Main charges associated with a personal loan

Interest rates: Interest comprises the major cost of taking the loan and is repaid along with principal components through EMIs. Customers must take the time to find out the loan’s effective interest charges as the numbers differ depending on whether the lender offers – flat rate or reducing rate loans. You can avail a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan at competitive interest rates. With the flexi facility, you can opt to pay interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenor.

Processing fees: These are the charges associated with processing loan applications. They are either to be paid upfront or along with the EMIs. With Bajaj Finserv, processing fees range up to 4.13% of the loan amount, inclusive of taxes.

Prepayment charges: This is the amount customers pay for the convenience to repay principal components before the due date. For part-prepayments, Bajaj Finserv charges 2% + tax on the amount paid. For foreclosures, the charges are 4% + tax on the principal outstanding.

Ancillary fees related to the loan

Bounce charges: Customers incur a fee ranging between Rs. 600 and Rs. 1,200 inclusive of taxes when their EMI cheque bounces.

Penal interest: This cost is incurred for paying EMIs after the deadline. Bajaj Finserv charges the greater of 2% of the EMI amount per month + taxes and Rs. 200 per month.

Secure fee: A one-time fee of Rs. 4,499 charged to facilitate loan applications made online.

Document or statement charges: Customers can get physical copies of statements/ letters, or certificates at Bajaj Finserv branches at a charge of Rs. 50, inclusive of taxes, or for free, online.

Costs for optional, value-added features

Fees also vary depending on the type of loan availed. For instance, customers can opt for the flexi loan facility to borrow from their sanction in parts, on the go, and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn by servicing the annual/maintenance charges involved with the offering.



Take a loan responsibly, after understanding charges

This Diwali, customers needn’t shy away from instant, personal loan financing. As long as the charges are factored in and repayment is well-planned using the EMI calculator, customers can rely on a personal loan to make the most of the festive season’s deals and celebratory spirit.



After scanning through the fine print and taking note of the associated charges, customers can check their pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv to gain access to collateral-free financing in a shorter time. On sharing basic personal information, customers get instant funds through a customised deal, preparing the way for successful big-ticket spending this festive season.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in