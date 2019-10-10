With a vision to provide tech enabled education facilities to the future of the country, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has associated with EdTech start-up, ‘ConnectEd Technologies’ to convert government schools across Mumbai, Panvel and Raigad, into ‘Smart Schools’ under its CSR programme ‘YAY! Vidya’. Under this programme, SPN will provide access to smart classroom systems powered by ConnectEd Technologies in Marathi to over 50,000 students.



The classrooms are powered with solutions designed specifically for government schools to integrate tailor-made educational content into conventional teaching practices on a daily basis, thereby providing a better learning environment and academic experience. The study material is aligned with the State Board curriculum optimized for government school students with a robust and sustainable hardware, while still being easy to operate and navigate through for teachers. ‘YAY! Vidya’ is one of the largest independent EdTech efforts aimed at municipal schools and has already benefited over 12,000 students across Maharashtra. This program aims at bridging the gap in education and aiding the betterment of society. SPN is committed to co-creating India’s social development agenda through empowering communities and creating a positive impact in society.



SPN’s CSR programme is built around three pillars; empowerment, education and environment and ‘YAY! Vidya’ falls under the education pillar of SPN’s CSR programme.



Comments:

Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At Sony Pictures Networks, it is our earnest endeavor to provide students equal opportunities to learn and grow. With YAY! Vidya, we are taking a step further towards building a better and smarter India while making learning a pleasant experience. Through the YAY! Vidya programme, our long-term vision is to give students access to top-notch technology.”



Lehar Tawde, Co-founder, ConnectEd Technologies:

“With all these technological advancements around us, every child deserves to learn in an enjoyable and interesting manner. We are extremely glad to partner with the ‘YAY! Vidya’ campaign initiated by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to realize every student’s right to joyful learning. Our ‘Smart Classroom System’ has produced great results in rural schools, and we’re confident that this large-scale deployment in Municipal schools will yield similar results.”

