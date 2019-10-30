Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) recently partnered with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM), for the State Level Cricket Tournament for the blind at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines in Mumbai. Under its umbrella CSR theme ‘Ek India Happywala’, SPN extends its support and encouragement towards India’s differently-abled and high-spirited sportsmen. SPN draws upon its philosophy of being a responsible organization, contributing to the well-being of community.

SPN in conjunction with CABM, hosted two tournaments i.e. Women and Men’s state-level matches. The tournament witnessed the participation of the six teams of Maharashtra namely, West Maharashtra, Khandesh, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai. Vidharbha emerged victorious and won both, the women’s and men’s tournament. The women’s team won by eight wickets, whereas the men’s team won by 61 runs.

The tournament was attended by Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, who came to extend his support and boost the player’s morale. SPN has constantly made efforts to empower country’s social development agenda through its focus on education, empowerment and environment and is committed to transforming the sports narrative by its on-air and off-air initiatives.

Comments:

Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“We at Sony Pictures Networks India, consistently strive towards creating an inclusive society. Our aim is to be catalysts of growth and success, for India’s differently-abled sportspersons. It gives us immense pride to partner with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra to provide a platform to encourage the spirit of true sportsmanship. This is an opportunity to enable rising stars within the state to hone their cricketing skills and unlock their potential to go #BeyondBoundaries.”



Mr. Ramakant Satam, Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra:

“Partnering with Sony Pictures Networks India has always been an exhilarating experience. This association brings alive the synergy in our goals and strengthens our belief of empowering India’s youth to become independent. We look forward to partnering with SPN for future endeavors.”

