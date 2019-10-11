IMT CDL and EY announced the commencement of admissions for the second batch of their sought after ‘Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science’. The post graduate certificate program was launched by IMT CDL in July this year in collaboration with EY India.



The Post Graduate Program in Advanced Data Science is being conducted under the ambit of recently formed IMT Online. The program leverages advanced experiential learning techniques and is delivered by experts from academia and industry consultants from EY. The program covers the entire gamut of skills and data analytics tools in use today. Starting with the fundamentals of statistics and data modelling, it goes on to cover advanced tools and technologies including Python, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. IMT & EY have also included a complimentary module on Blockchain technologies to orient participants to the future use cases of data sciences.



Speaking about the success of the first batch, Vikas Aggarwal, CEO, IMT CDL said, “The response to our Advanced Data Science program has been tremendously positive. It tells us that there is a growing appetite for upskilling in the Indian IT sector. Our partnership with EY has also helped in attracting young talent looking for career growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving data analytics industry.”



Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India, said, “Apart from sizeable participation by IT & ITES professionals, the first batch of the Advanced Data Science has attracted participants from fields as diverse as Banking & Financial Services, Business Consulting and NBFCs. This clearly shows that data science as a field is relevant for diverse Indian businesses that are gearing themselves for a technology enabled future for more relevant insights and trends.”



The average experience of participants in the first batch stands at nine years with the maximum being a staggering 25 years of experience. The average age for those enrolled in the first batch is 36 years with the oldest one at 56 years of age, which signifies that both millennials and older professionals are keen to explore the growing avenues of data science.



Admissions for the second batch of Advanced Data Science program are now open. However, seats for the batch are limited and admissions are being offered through a selection test & screening process on first-come, first-served basis. For more details you can visit www.imtonline.com

With over three decades of experience in delivering academic excellence through on-campus and distance learning mediums, IMT is a premier institute for post graduate studies in India. Over the years, the IMT group has established several top-ranking B-schools in the country and IMT CDL remains a pioneer of Direct to Learner Model in management education. Now with IMT Online, the group plans to expand into the arena of future ready courses.



EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com