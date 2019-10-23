SAS again ranks number one for market share, according to the IDC report, Worldwide Big Data and Analytics Software 2018 Market Shares: Demand Across All Use-Case Patterns.[1]



SAS led with a 27.7% market share in the advanced and predictive analytics category in 2018, more than twice that of the next competitor. SAS has led in the predictive and advanced analytics category since IDC started tracking the market in 1997 and has shown continued revenue growth in the category each year.



“As the volume and complexity of data grows, and as organizations seek to make better, faster business decisions, the need for advanced and predictive analytics like those from SAS is expanding,” said Chandana Gopal, Research Manager for Business Analytics at IDC. “SAS is the leader in advanced and predictive analytics market share and has experienced continued growth year over year.



“SAS continues to innovate in AI and the technologies that underpin it like machine learning, natural language generation and computer vision. The analytics leader remains laser-focused on meeting the market’s evolving need for powerful analytics to transform data into value.”



SAS reinvests into R&D more than twice the average for major technology firms. In 2018, SAS devoted 26% of its overall revenue into developing artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, data management and analytics software. To continue fostering innovation and progress in analytics, SAS has committed to invest $1 billion in AI over the next three years.



“Our continuous innovation, clearly exhibited in the SAS Platform and in SAS AI technologies, propels front-line managers, executives and data scientists to change the trajectory of their organizations with advanced analytics,” said Jim Goodnight, CEO of SAS. “Whether it’s providing teams of data scientists with advanced machine learning capabilities or delivering analytics that give decision makers real-time answers, SAS is committed to helping put data and analytics to work, making them accessible to all types of users and driving value to an organization’s bottom line.”



Additionally, SAS ranks second in AI software market share according to the IDC report, Worldwide Analytic Artificial Intelligence Software Platform Market Shares, 2018: Steady Growth – Moving Toward Production (Doc #US45262419, June 2019). The report notes that while the overall AI market saw steady growth last year, SAS experienced growth at a rate more than three times faster than the overall market at 104.6%.



The SAS® Platform provides a strong analytics foundation and a single place to manage and support every phase of an organization’s analytics journey, from initial gathering and preparing of data, through development, management and enterprise deployment of powerful analytical models. An integrated part of the SAS Platform, SAS® Viya® is a cloud-enabled, in-memory analytics engine that provides quick, accurate and reliable analytical insights.



The announcement was made at the Analytics Experience conference in Milan, Italy, a business technology conference presented by SAS that brings together thousands of attendees on-site and online to share ideas on critical business issues.

[1] IDC #US44803819, Worldwide Big Data and Analytics Software 2018 Market Shares: Demand Across All Use-Case Patterns, Dan Vesset et al., September 2019.



