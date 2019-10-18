Institute for Competitiveness
|
Michael Porter, professor at Harvard Business School and leading management thinker, addressed a gathering of government dignitaries, top industry leaders and thinkers at #PorterPrize 2019 held on October 17, 2019 at Taj Mahal Hotel, Mann Singh Road, New Delhi. #PorterPrize is an award given to the corporates for their best strategic management practices. A rigorous process is followed from making an application to interacting with the top management team and finally the jury assessment. The participating organizations are evaluated on the basis of strategy like trade-offs, creating distinctive value, fit, et al. that drive the competitive advantage of firms.
Highlights:
The event to present the Porter Prize included several keynotes including one by Michael Porter. Professor Porter talked about “The Pursuit of Purpose” for businesses, especially in an Indian context. He urged the corporate leaders present at the event to define “the role of business in advancing society.” He added, “Although few Indian companies have started down the path of creating societal impact, but the trend is yet to gain momentum.” “The purpose of business is to create economic value in a way that also creates shared value for society.” “This idea is especially critical today at a time when capitalism is under attack and the general perception is that capital is enriching the few without benefitting the many.”
Thereafter the awards were presented to the corporates by Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. The award was presented to the following recipients:
For more details of the event visit https://competitiveness.in/event/porter-prize-2019/
Institute for Competitiveness, India is an independent, international initiative centered in India, dedicated to enlarging and disseminating the body of research and knowledge on competition and strategy, pioneered over the last 25 years by Professor M.E. Porter of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness, Harvard Business School (ISC, HBS), USA. Institute for Competitiveness, India works in affiliation with ISC, HBS, USA to offer academic & executive courses, conduct indigenous research and provide advisory services to corporate and Government within the country. The institute studies competition and its implications for company strategy; the competitiveness of nations, regions & cities; suggests and provides solutions for social problems. Institute for Competitiveness, India brings out India City Competitiveness Report, India State Competitiveness Report, and funds academic research in the area of strategy & competitiveness. For more information, visit http://www.competitiveness.in
About Porter prize
Porter Prize is named after Michael E. Porter, an economist, researcher, author, advisor, speaker and teacher. Throughout his career at Harvard Business School, he has brought economic theory and strategy concepts to bear on many of the most challenging problems facing corporations, economies and societies, including market competition and company strategy, economic development, the environment and health care. His research has received numerous awards, and he is the most cited scholar today in economics and business.
Website: http://porterprize.in
|
Neera Vohra,
|Image Caption : From Left to right: Zarir N Langrana, Executive Director and President (Global Chemicals Business), Tata Chemicals; Anita Rajan, CEO Tata STRIVE & VP Tata Community Initiatives Trust; Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD, Renew Power; Anuj Agarwal, COO, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth; Dr. Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness; Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Insurance; Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder, Laurus Labs; Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India
|click for high-res image