On Sunday, September 29, 2019 the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at Hotel The Park, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards are organized, each year, by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the healthcare sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the healthcare sector.



With this year’s theme being “AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”, the National Healthcare Excellence Awards were presented to around 55 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.



The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Chetan Chauhan – Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Government of UP & Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Shri Chetan Sharma – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, and Honorary Brigadier Dr. Anil Kohli – Former President, Dental Council of India.



National Healthcare Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media, in association with Healthcare Leaders – India’s leading online healthcare resource were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent healthcare services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself. The initiative was well supported by Healthcare Executive – Media Partner, Medgate Today – Magazine Partner, The Pharma Times – Associate Partner and Healthcare Leaders – Brand Partner, who echoed the same objective of healthcare excellence.



A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019:



Deardent Dental Care – Best Upcoming Dental Clinic in Kochi, Dr. Prateek Aggarwal – Best Dental Surgeon in Ghaziabad, Dr. Kunaal Agrawal – Best Consultant Orthodontist in Bhopal, Dr. Rohit Nair – Best Consultant Dentist in Bangalore, Dr. Rakshit Vijay Sinai Khandeparker – Service Excellence Award for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Goa, Oralcare.co.in – Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Maharashtra, Dr. Navneet Dinodia – Best Ayurveda Specialist in Haryana, Dr. Shyam Sunder Soni – Best Joint Replacement Surgeon in Jaipur, MOM IVF & Research Centre – Best Fertility and IVF Centre in Hyderabad, Mrs. Aarti Sinha – Best Alternative Healer in Central India, Dr. Amit Vaid – Best Aesthetic Cosmetologist in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Siddharth Verma – Best Upcoming Neurosurgeon in Rajasthan, Sarji Hospital – Best Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Karnataka, Matrika Fertility Center – Best Emerging IVF Center in Telangana, Dr. Vyom Bhargava – Best Consultant Neurosurgeon in Punjab, Noble Vitiligo Clinic – Best Skin Clinic in Bangalore, Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal – Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in Haryana, Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, Kaithal – Best Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana, Dr. Sanjiv Goyal – Best Consultant Paediatrician in Punjab, Dr. Dhananjay Singh – Best Wellness and Spiritual Coach in Uttarakhand, Sparkle Dental Hub – Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Asansol, Dr. Hitesh Dilliwal – Best Dental Surgeon in Ujjain, Dr. Abdul Rahim Khan – Best Orthodontist in Karnataka, Conceive IVF – Best Upcoming Fertility Centre in India, Dr. Jatin Mittal – Best Homeo-Aesthetic Consultant in Delhi, Meera Dental Clinic – Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Bharatpur, Arch Dental – Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Himachal Pradesh, Sanortho Physio Rehab Clinic – Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Delhi, Dr. Ankita Bhargava – Best Consultant Nutritionist in Bangalore, Divine Dental Solutions – Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Greater Noida, Elite Ayurveda Services – Best Ayurveda Clinic for Psoriasis in Karnataka, Dr. Sanjay Vyas – Best Ayurveda Specialist in Rajasthan, Dr. Deepak Garg – Best Consultant Urologist in Uttarakhand, Neurotherapy Healthcare Centre – Best Neurotherapy Centre in Delhi, Dr. Jitendra Saini – Most Promising Homeopathic Physician in Rajasthan, Dr. Tara Arya – Best Consultant Gynaecologist in Nainital, Dr. Ashish Jain – Best Knee Replacement Surgeon in Delhi, Dr. Manjeet Rathi Jakhar – Best Dental Surgeon in Delhi, Dr. Joyner Crystaline Mesquita (PT) – Best Consultant Physiotherapist in Goa, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Saxena – Best Consultant Neurologist in North India, Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry Centre – Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Western India, Welltopia – Best Healthcare OPD Chain in Uttar Pradesh, Sneh Hospital & IVF Centre – Best Fertility and IVF Hospital in Gujarat, Dr. Palak U. Shah – Best Upcoming Consultant Physiotherapist in Gujarat, Dr. Milan Agrawal – Best Consultant Cosmetologist in Gujarat, Anvi Ayurved Treatment Centre and Training Institute – Best Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Western India, Dr. Vishwannath Hiremath – Best Consultant Dentist in South India, Dr. Ravi Pratap – Best Endodontist in Delhi & NCR, Walter Bushnell – Best Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year, Dr. Kumar Pallav (PT) – Best Upcoming Physiotherapist in Jharkhand, Morbros India Private Limited – Most Admired Brand in OT Tables and Lights, Meddo – Most Innovative Healthcare Delivery Company of the Year, Medgate Today – India’s Top Health and Medical Magazine.



Apart from this, in order to promote imagination, storytelling, creativity and awareness in children, Praxis Media in association with Healthcare Leaders organized "Body Fit hai to Mind Hit hai" Poster Design Contest. Out of all the submissions received, Ms. Ritisha Sinha, from Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh was declared winner of the contest.



The Founder-Director of the company, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said, “Each winner have exemplified excellence and typify the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals and organization. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.”

About the Company:



Praxis Media Private Limited is a premier insight driven media and marketing services company that is widely recognized for pioneering and innovative work for its clients and is a one-stop solution for affordable and turn-key marketing and business services for domestic, multinational, government, non-government, corporate, established and new start-up businesses and services. The company works with its brands and associates to help in boosting its client’s businesses and services and taking it to its zenith through bespoke brand management and strategy, ratings and accreditations, business advisory, market research, marketing solutions, strategic public relations, media management, reputation management and design and communication solutions.