World-leading smartphone brand OPPO officially upgraded the ColorOS limited public trial version based on Android 10. The Reno will be the first to upgrade, other handsets such as Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 will be upgrading within the year of 2019. And this pre-release trial version of the new update covers India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. This is limited to just few thousands users and will be open to apply starting October 25.
Based on OPPO’s concept of borderless design, the new ColorOS version presents an all-new Dark Mode, which is both easy on users’ eyes, and the phone’s battery. The user interface (UI) comes with an automatic brightness control system, enabling Dark Mode to adapt to bright outdoor glare, low light and more, providing effective operation regardless of place or time. It boasts white fonts to enhance contrast, a specialized UI that offers wide coverage even on third-party applications and can be switched on easily within the settings section.
Another key update is the system’s Full Screen Gestures. OPPO was one of the first smartphone brands to launch a full-screen handset. As early as the R15 series, it launched a Full Screen Gesture operation specifically for full-screen customization. This new update gives users easier and more convenient full-screen gesturing, making the best of smartphone border design.
Android 10 Digital Wellbeing allows users to more clearly know and manage their smartphone usage. Through this smart function, users can keep on top of how frequently they check their phone and use certain apps. They can see how they spend each day and set daily limits for each app using site timers, and when the timer runs out, the app or site will be paused for the rest of the day. The Wind Down feature also reminds users to switch off at night with by setting a bedtime schedule, helping them to get a good night’s sleep. Overall, Digital Wellbeing enables users to customize their phone settings and create daily habits that work best for them.
Want to try it out? Here’s how: Go to 「Settings」-「Software Updates」-「Setting icon in the upper right corner」-click「Trial Version」, and the remaining places will be displayed in real time. Remember that there are just few thousands public trial upgrades available, starting from October 25 at first come first served.
ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS by OPPO. ColorOS supports multiple languages including English, Thai, and Indonesian, with over 300 million users at present.
Nupur Chandra,
|Image Caption : Android 10 ColorOS Trial
