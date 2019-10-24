Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 & NSE: ONWARDTEC) announces its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Highlights for the Half Year ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated Revenues Profit Before Tax (PBT)

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Earnings per share (EPS) Rs. 136.26 Cr

3.7% YoY Rs. 9.40 Cr

36.2% YoY

Rs. 6.36 Cr

59.2% YoY

Rs. 3.99

56.5% YoY

Commenting on the performance of the Company, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Harish Mehta said, “I am happy to report that we have closed first half of the year with good progress made in terms of steady revenues and superior profitability. We continue to endeavour for high quality business with the vast opportunities on offer. I am certain that we will capitalize during the rest of the year.”



About Onward Technologies Limited

Founded in 1991, Onward Technologies is recognised as a Global Engineering and IT Services company providing integrated product development solutions and services to Fortune 1000 customers. Onward Technologies provides services in Mechanical, Electrical & Controls Engineering, Embedded Products & Systems Development, Mobile & Enterprise Software Development Data Analytics & Digital Transformation, Robotic Business Process Automation, and Enterprise Managed Services for Infrastructure, Applications & Databases.

Onward Technologies employs more than 2500 Engineers and Consultants who are dedicated to provide expert consulting and value-added services to customers in the Automotive, Aerospace, Off-Highway, Industrial Equipment & Machinery, Healthcare & Laboratory Equipment, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, and Banking, Financial Services & Insurance industry domains. Its strategic alliances with large enterprise software OEMs help in providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions and services.

Onward Technologies has Engineering Design and Delivery Centres in India as well as Sales Offices across the globe – in Chicago, Detroit, & Cleveland in North America, Birmingham in the United Kingdom; Frankfurt in Germany; and Mumbai, Pune, & Chennai in India. All our 12 offices across the Americas, Europe and India are equipped with state of the art and secure infrastructure, equipment and facilities that aim to provide our customers with business continuity support, as well as proximity and access to a world class resource and talent pool.

