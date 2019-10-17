NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has won the award under Education Category for ‘Vocational & Skill Development Training Institute’ at the 17th Franchise Awards 2019. The award was received by Kshitij Jain, Vice President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd. at a recent ceremony organized in New Delhi.



Speaking on the occasion, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd. said, “We are delighted to receive this award that reiterates our commitment to create high impact learning and talent development programs for millions of individual and corporate learners. NIIT will continue to play a pioneering role in the talent development space.”

Established in 1981, NIIT has today grown to be a global leader in skills and talent development providing career-related learning solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions in diverse areas including Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, Software Development and many other new-age career streams.



Recently NIIT announced the Future Ready Talent initiative to encourage aspiring professionals to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum. NIIT is also spearheading and enabling digital transformation globally through its incubated venture StackRoute. Stackroute is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale.



Franchise Awards 2019 are India's Topmost Honour in Franchising. Returning in its 17th consecutive year, Franchise Awards 2019 highlights those remarkable organizations that have, demonstrated that franchising success is more than the sum of its parts. The Franchise Awards put standards, ethics and best practice at the top of their agenda. Through positive recognition of those that lead the way, the franchise awards are seen as the industry's top accolade.

About NIIT



NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. NIIT has incubated, StackRoute, as a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides curriculum based holistic range of education learning solutions to private schools in India under the nGuru brand. The product portfolio includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past twelve consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World.

Visit us at: www.niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd